D4VD Returns to White Oak Music Hall

The sold-out crowd at White Oak Music Hall roared as the lights pulsated behind the artist on stage. Dressed in black pants and undershirt, with an open flowing white shirt covered in faux blood splatter was D4VD. The internet sensation that has gained success via TikTok and YouTube had finally returned to Houston.
“It’s crazy to be back here in Houston,” exclaimed a breathless D4VD as he took a break between songs. “I’m here at the same venue I was at a year ago. Back then I was in the small room but now I’m in the big room!”
D4VD began his career in entertainment as a professional fortnite player. To get more eyes on his abilities the Houston native began putting together videos showcasing his skills at the game set to popular music. The uploading of copywritten music led to YouTube issuing takedown strikes and completely removing the videos. This prompted D4VD’s mom to suggest he make his own music as a soundtrack.. The songs he began to upload gained so much traction online that the professional video game player became a professional singer.
At one point he sang at such a low level that people in the crowd began to talk and mill around. Unfazed the singer continued to quietly move through the music as the house lights dimmed. Then, in almost complete darkness, his voice began to swell bringing the room to absolute silence. Before the crowd could even finish their applause the lights behind him flashed and D4VD immediately moved into an up-tempo song.
“I’m not here for the TikTok songs. I like a lot of his other stuff so much more,” she exclaimed. “It’s really nice to see a young artist make it. I think he’s a real gem and we’re lucky to have him come from our city.”