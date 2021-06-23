Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Will End Near Houston

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Sir Elton John didn’t become one of the 20th century’s legendary musicians from sheer, unequivocal talent alone. To become one of the top-selling solo artists of all time (one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, if you’re counting) takes some tenacity, too. The Rocket Man’s determination to bring his beloved songs to live audiences one last time — on a tour previously halted by the global pandemic — resumes in May 2022 when the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany.

As it now stands, Houston’s date will be one of the last live shows the multiple-Grammy Award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted artist ever plays in North America. He’s slated to return to Houston Friday, November 4, 2022. Minute Maid Park will host the show. If you miss that event, the only remaining chances to see him on American soil will be a Saturday (Night’s Alright) show a week later in Phoenix or a pair of shows November 19 and 20 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. He’ll conclude all live performances in New Zealand and Australia in 2023, seven decades from his first gigs playing pubs in England as a teen.

The tour with the long title has long legs, too. It began in the pre-COVID 19 days of September 2018. Back then, Houston boasted a pair of summer 2020 dates at Toyota Center. The tour was officially postponed in April 2020 due to the then-accelerating risk of coronavirus. Once it’s all said and done, the tour will have lasted longer than many music careers, more than four years in all.

You know the songs – “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” and the best-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” to name but a few. And, John is pertinent as ever, having just won iHeart Radio’s “Golden Icon” award, the 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” recognition and Billboard’s “Top Rock Tour” honors for 2019, the same year “Rocketman,” the well-received biographical musical about his life and times bowed. Tickets for the Houston date and all North American shows go on sale June 30. For more information or to purchase tickets and VIP packages, visit EltonJohn.com.