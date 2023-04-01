Kid Capri Comes To 5015 for Final Four

click to enlarge Photo taken from screenshot

This year Hip Hop celebrates its 50-year anniversary with celebrations commemorating and honoring the art form that started in the parks of New York City and has grown to touch every corner of the globe. While its origin city is important it is also important to highlight the other cities that have contributed to Hip Hop’s rich history.Artists like David Anthony Love Jr. have been there from the beginning, creating mixtapes highlighting up and coming artists under the moniker Kid Capri. He has worked with artists like Jay-Z, Madonna, Heavy D, Aaliyah, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and countless others. And while he represents New York City to the fullest he was almost a resident of Houston.“I first came down to Houston for Def Comedy Jam and I’ve been coming back ever since,” laughs Kid Capri as he adjusts items in his home studio. “I loved coming down to Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio but Houston is special. Everything is just dope about Houston and I almost moved to the city. Carl Thomas used to be my neighbor out here and when he moved out to Houston and showed me the city, I was almost about to buy a spot.”This Sunday Kid Capri returns to Houston for the Final Four Weekend and spin at 5015 for Sunday Funday. While Kid Capri has been a part of classic moments in Hip Hop like the film Who’s The Man and working with labels like Track Masters he continues to keep his finger on the pulse of the culture, winning a Grammy award and a Pulitzer Prize for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s. For Kid Capri, making sure to keep up with the latest that’s happening with the culture and make sure others hear it is what a DJ is all about.“We are the ambassadors. The DJ is who makes sure the artist is heard on the radio, on mixtapes, and on the internet. I am always pushing to make sure that they get the same respect that the artists do because a DJ is an artist. That’s what I show in the music I put out and on my shows.”Kid Capri continues to put out more work, releasinglast year to commemorate his 30 years in music. But for him, his focus is the same as it was 30 years ago: to be the best DJ/Artists that the crowd has seen.“Come out, but if you do come out expect nothing but the best,” says Capri of the upcoming set. “We are going to party. Take your phone out, take a picture here or there, and then put it back in your pocket because we are going to go real crazy. When I get on stage, I’m trying to set a precedent. I’m not just the guy that’s going to play records. I want to be the best person on that stage.”