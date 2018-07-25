Last Girl: The Best Houston Music of The Week

Sets from Soccer Mommy, Turnpike Troubadours, Royce Da 5'9", Rich Homie Quan will be in Houston this week while locals like Mockingbird Brother, Astragal will round things out.

Tonight you can get started at Spruce Goose when the psych pop of Austin's Food Group swing by to perform. These guys make music that's a hair trippy and unbelievably catchy at the same time, and their latest release Here Today from last year is worth getting. The indie pop of Houston's Birthday Club will drop a solo set while the post-punk intertwined punk of Ruiners will go on prior. The jangled indie rock of Astragal will be there to get the 21 & up show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Kelly Doyle will perform at Under The Volcano. Doyle is the go to guitarist for acts like Dollie Barnes, Robert Ellis and more, while his solo release AM from 2016 went another direction, and was still mesmerizing. No word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; cover TBD.

Jeannine Higgins makes music that sticks to your soul. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Out in Humble at Green Oak Tavern, you can catch Jeannine Higgins. The Houston based singer songwriter's debut release Jeannine Higgins is like a mix of Aimee Mann and Beth Orton. The 21 & up show is in the round with two other performers. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

Thursday you will more than likely find yourself starting at Insomnia Gallery for the Feelings USA Photography Showcase. The show, organized by Michelle Hernandez of Houston's Tears On Tape, should have plenty of eye candy and music themed works. There's also a short film from Hernandez for the black tie, all-ages event. Doors at 6 p.m.; $8 cover.

The Heights Theater will get pretty grand when American Aquarium swings by to play. The North Carolina based five piece has made quite the name for themselves churning out solid alt country with their latest drop, this year's Things Change. Lubbock's Dalton Domino will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $38.

At Warehouse Live in the studio, Royce Da 5'9" will make his presence known. The Detroit born rapper has been on a tear, though his latest Book Of Ryan is his best to date. There's no word of openers for the all ages show, but that should change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $22 to $75.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks are always worth seeing. Photo courtesy of Billions

At White Oak Music Hall, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks will be back in town. You know his name from his years in Pavement, but Malkmus has gone far beyond that sound with his new band so much so, that you'll forget about those "gold sounds." Their latest release Sparkle Hard is their best to date. Nashville's Soccer Mommy will open for the all ages show. Her celebrated new album Clean contains gems like "Last Girl" and "Cool". Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $22.

Spruce Goose will host the emo punk of Houston's Mockingbird Brother. The always energetic trio will headline the night while TVPof New Orleans will go on beforehand. Galveston's Blast Dad will also be on the bill and the indie folk of Motion Hotel will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $7.

On Friday at White Oak Music Hall on the lawn, the country twang of Turnpike Troubadours will get feet moving. Supporting their latest drop A Long Way From Your Heart from last year, the Oklahoma six piece will definitely cure your country blues. The outlaw country of Shooter Jennings will be on as direct support while the Western country of Canada's Corb Lund will get the all ages show started. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $30.

Save Face will bring their energetic emo to town. Photo courtesy of Epitaph Records

Over at The Secret Group, the emo sounds of Save Face will be on full display. The New Jersey based band is here in support of their latest drop on Epitaph Records, Merci. New York's Prince Daddy & the Hyena will be on as direct support while Catcher will go on beforehand. Houston's The Daphne Blue will also be on the bill and the all-ages show will get opened up by Moon Phase. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

You can get your scream fix when Kansas City's KISS 2 swing by 3518 Griggs Road to perform. This band sounds like insanity, which should make for a great live set. Also on the bill: Houston's MOTHS and Abstracter Jet Nine at the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $5 cover.

EXPAND Dale Watson will bring the house down at Rock Baby Rock It. Photo courtesy of Dale Watson

Continental Club will host night one of the always popular Rock Baby Rock It Festival. This year's rockabilly weekender will host the country twang of Austin's Dale Watson. Watson's live sets are like going back in time with a Texas gentleman and true showman. His latest release Blackjack from last year is full of lush tones and Watson's signature baritone. The Luxurious Panthers will be on hand as will Houston's The Broken Spokes. San Diego's The Sea Monks will be on at The Big Top as well for the 21 & up evening. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20.

Atlanta's Rich Homie Quan will drop a set over at Satellite Bar. Quan has made his name known for the last decade. His latest release, this year's Rich As In Spirit, is his most focused release to date. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $15.

Saturday you can begin your night in the day at Cactus for the Zydeco harmonica sounds of Steve Krase. Krase has been quite the bandleader and force within the music industry, and this should be the event for any fan of his work at the all ages affair. There's gratis refreshments for the adults. Start time 1 p.m.; Free.

Fat Tony is easily one of the best performers you'll see in the rap game. Photo courtesy of Bandcamp

House of Blues will get filled with plenty of local artists for its Local Brews Local Grooves show. A headlining set from Fat Tony should be strong, as his latest drop Full Circle is as solid as his energetic live sets. Performances from Sugar Joiko, Rose Ette, Howard & the Nosebleeds and many more will also be on the bill alongside samplings from tons of breweries. Forty breweries, 10 local acts, food and more. Doors at 3 p.m.; tickets $15.

Rock Baby Rock It day two will take place at Continental Club and Big Top. Sets from San Diego's The Paladins, The Modern Don Juans, El Tomcat y Los Rock N' Roll from Mexico, The Octanes and many more will get feet moving at the 21 & up fest. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

Out at The Woodlands Pavilion, Logic will bring his hip hop back to headline the outdoor space. It wasn't that long ago the rapper was playing small venues, but with awards and tons of fans, it's no wonder that his latest Bobby Tarantino II is popping off so. The Christian hip hop of NF will be on as direct support while California's KYLE will get the all ages show started. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $25 to $94.50.

Satellite Bar will host California's Pity Party (Girls Club) to perform. Supporting their latest release Healing Process, the group's indie rock is infused with rough sounds that make them worth lending an ear to. Promantic will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

Of course, at Smart Financial Centre, the jokers, smokers, and midnight tokers will rejoice when the Steve Miller Band returns to perform. While their last proper release was 2011's Let Your Hair Down, fans will be there for all their hits. The guitar prowess of Peter Frampton will be the opener for the all ages evening. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $125.

Ancient Cat Society can capture the heart of anyone who hears them. Photo by Lauren Marek

Over at Cottonwood you can catch three sets from Houston folk trio Ancient Cat Society. The three piece made up of members from Buxton, Dollie Barnes, Vodi, have a slew of songs, with their last album Ancient Cat Society. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

If you're up to catch a guy play four sets with four different bands, then you should head to Insomnia Gallery for Ryan Taylor's birthday show. Taylor, owner of East End Barber Shop will have Halston Luna on four performances. A headlining set from Poizon is planned and the punk of Liberty & Justice will go on prior. The sleaze rock of Killer Hearts will also be on the bill, and a surprise guest will open. Don't worry, it's also a Halston band for the all ages event. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

Over at Armadillo Palace, country artist Libby Koch will be on hand to perform including her latest release Just Move On. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

On Sunday upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Arizona's indie rock group Lydia will be on hand. The trio has earned praise for their infectious and hook heavy sound, and their new release Liquor. Jared & the Mill will be on the bill as well as the indie pop of Canada's Cherry Pools. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $16.

Stephanie Rice is much more than meets the eye, and her music is gut wrenching. Photo by Cindy Pruitt

You can swing by The Heights Theater for the post-Americana of Nashville's Lera Lynn. Lynn is well known for her intriguing voice and tender songs, including her last drop Plays Well With Others. Houston's Stephanie Rice will get the crowd moving as the opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $18 to $112.

If you'd rather, you can head to The Woodlands Pavilion for the popular sounds of Pentatonix. Supporting their latest release Top Pop, Vol. I, the group who's won a slew of awards and sold millions of records should make all in attendance happy for their set. The indie pop of Echosmith and the British pop group Calum Scott will also perform during the all ages evening. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $25 to $129.50.

On Tuesday at House of Blues, you can get all the rock and soul when Jack Frost performs. Doors at 6 p.m.; Free.

That's about it for this week. Remember that getting home safe should be on your schedule, and a safe ride home is just an app away.