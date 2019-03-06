Camila Cabello Sizzles at RodeoHouston

Continue Reading

EXPAND Camila Cabello brought Havana ("Ooh-Na-Na") to HLSR. Photo by Marco Torres

Despite the cooler temperatures outside, Cabello turned up the heat indoors, blazing her way through "She Loves Control" and "Inside Out," cuts from her eponymous debut solo album. Like most songs of the evening, her 2016 Machine Gun Kelly collaboration "Bad Things," a bizarre ear worm with a spine-tingling, song-defining misplaced note in the chorus, benefited from a thumping live arrangement.

Cabello continued the 2019 Star Entertainer tradition of honoring late Tejano icon Selena with a sincere, albeit abrupt, cover of "Dreaming of You." Too short to reach any sort of religious experience, her crystal clear vocals satiated the audience enough to proceed with the show as planned. A poignant take on the break-up ballad "Consequences" quickly followed as Cabello stood behind a keyboard, cozily accompanying herself while wearing gloves. Easily the most intimate moment of the evening, Cabello sang into the camera and called out to the audience in between lyrics, bridging the mammoth gap between the stage and the oh-so-far-away audience.

EXPAND Camila Cabello at NRG Stadium. Photo by Marco Torres

Instead of reverting to any hits she accrued with Fifth Harmony to carry the show home, she dug deep into her catalog with the Major Lazer collaboration "Know No Better," Bright soundtrack cut "Crown," and the Pharrell-assisted "Sangria Wine." Neglecting her time spent with the group never felt like a gamble as Cabello's determination for a solo career of veteran stature reigned supreme by the time she reached set closer "Havana."

Though many artists' signature radio hit appears at the end of a show because it's the only pillar to their discography, Cabello's lunged for the kill. "Havana's" opening piano riff sent fans into a frenzy. Cabello's salsa infused dance breaks rivaled Jennifer Lopez's most agile moments. The mid-song call and response breathed new life into the stadium. The chorus' "ooh-na-nas" are just as infectious in person as they are in your car while stuck in traffic. When the song, an event in itself, came to a close, Cabello blew one last kiss into the camera, only this time as a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo alum.

Not bad for a girl's first rodeo.

Setlist

Never Be the Same

She Loves Control

Inside Out

Bad Things

Dreaming of You (Selena cover)

Consequences

All These Years

In the Dark

Know No Better

Crown

Into It

Sangria Wine

Havana