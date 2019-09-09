John Mayer Rocks Toyota Center - Summer Tour 2019

John Mayer

Toyota Center

September 8, 2019



There's something supremely genuine about a John Mayer concert. You won't be bombarded with lasers or sexy back-up dancers or mosh pits during his show. Everything surrounding the performance hits the sweet spot, from the overall volume to the on-stage banter, the set list and the encore, it all blends into a fun and somewhat magical experience.

The night was split into two parts, a more reflective opening set performed in front of a James Turrell inspired minimalistic backdrop, followed by a more colorful and danceable second act. The video wall that towered over the band provided cinematic angles and vivid visuals that complemented the purposeful notes that rang out from Mayer's electric guitar.

John Mayer packed the Toyota Center for his Summer Tour 2019. Photo by Eric Sauseda

What was interesting was the spirituality of his repertoire. In past shows, the mood was sultry and naughty, a reflection of his off-stage love affairs and heartbreaks. But the mood last night at Toyota Center had more in common with a Christian worship music concert, complete with extended arms, a few emotional tears, and an overall sense of belonging.

Mayer hit the stage looking comfortable, healthy, and happy. He took time to admire the reactions from the crowd, which was full of super fans, couples on dates, and predominately female.

"Sunday night is it's own little kaleidoscope of fun!" he said with a sly smile. "I love playing for it!"

John Mayer packed the Toyota Center for his Summer Tour 2019. Photo by Eric Sauseda

Highlights from the opening act were the tracks "Vultures," "Changing"and "In The Blood."

The second set began with acoustic versions of "Daughters" and "3x5," followed by a beautiful cover of "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty. The audience was completely enthralled by this time, singing the chorus loudly, enticing a smile from Mr. Mayer.

As the night drew to a close, Mayer thanked his fans for coming out and giving life to each and every song, calling this the "best job in the world" and proclaiming that "every artist should be so lucky".

John Mayer packed the Toyota Center for his Summer Tour 2019. Photo by Eric Sauseda

The encore consisted of two songs, one old and one new. "Gravity" may not be his best song, nor his most popular, but the mix of notes and emotions make it a fan favorite.

"Whatever energy you have left, let's use it now!" yelled Mayer as the finale was cued up. The last track of the night was the upbeat "New Light."

"Let's dance our asses off!"

And that they did. I guess Dave Chappelle was right... (white) people do go crazy for John Mayer's guitar.

John Mayer packed the Toyota Center for his Summer Tour 2019. Photo by Eric Sauseda

SET LIST

Set 1:

Heartbreak Warfare

Vultures

Moving On and Getting Over

Who Says

Why Georgia

Changing

Love on the Weekend

In the Blood

Carry Me Away

Edge of Desire

Set 2:

Daughters (Acoustic)

3x5 (Acoustic)

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)

Belief

Helpless

Still Feel Like Your Man

Stop This Train

The Age of Worry

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Rosie

Waiting on the World to Change

Dear Marie

Encore:

Gravity

New Light