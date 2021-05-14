Live Nation To Open New Music Venue At Post HTX In November

- Local
A new music venue dubbed The Terminal is scheduled to open at POST Houston this November, Live Nation Entertainment announced today.
Formerly the Barbara Jordan Post Office, POST Houston played host to the now-defunct Day For Night Festival in both 2016 and 2017.
Live Nation Entertainment says the venue will replicate the intimate feel of a small club, even with a capacity of 5,000 people.
Designed by the Dutch architectural firm OMA, The Terminal was constructed to create a sense of intimacy between artists and fans.
Live Nation Entertainment also operates House Of Blues and Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston.
The company hopes The Terminal will be “a key anchor in the transformation of the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping and recreation,” according to a release.
A list of upcoming concerts at the venue will be put out in July.
