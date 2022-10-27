Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

click to enlarge Lizzo sporting a hair design in homage to Houston Photo by Jennifer Lake

click to enlarge The band from Lizzo's alma mater, Elsik High School, were special guest of the artist. Photo by Hunter Segesta

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.“Y'all have to bear with me,” said Lizzo as she fought back tears. Donning a pink, sequined jumpsuit and blond hair with a Houston’s skyline design that shimmered every time she turned her head to the crowd, Lizzo took a quick moment to compose herself and address the cheering stadium. “I was in that band. I was sitting right where you are sitting watching Beyonce. I’m proof that you can do this."Lizzo’stouched down in Houston Wednesday night at the Toyota Center. The Houston show was a homecoming for Lizzo, who was born in Detroit, but spent her high school and college years here in Alief at Elsik High School and the University of Houston. The rapper and singer tweeted about her excitement to be back in the city early Wednesday afternoon and that excitement carried over into the show.Throngs of fans from as young as elementary school age all the way up to retirement age packed the Toyota Center. To watch the Grammy Award-winning artist perform hits from her latest album,, as well asand. Fathers with daughters, mothers with sons, couples, bachelorette parties, and more came out to see Lizzo’s return to the city.Whether rapping or singing, Lizzo didn’t disappoint. Her show was broken up into four sections, each dipping into her catalog while also paying homage artists like Chaka Khan and Lauryn Hill. While Lizzo is able to get the crowd on their feet with up-tempo hits like “Good as Hell,” “Water Me” and “Everybody’s Gay” she truly shines when displaying her vocal range on “Jerome,” “Cuz I Love You” and “Naked.”On “Naked”, a ballad where the singer lays out her feelings of being truly vulnerable with a partner, Lizzo stood center stage, bathed in an intense spotlight and a flesh-colored body suit. As stars were projected onto the singer’s body the crowd rose to their feet in applause. As the image of the stars faded from the singer's body the phrase “My Body My Choice” gradually appeared in bold red letters.“I’m not going to lie to you,” laughed Lizzo. “There was a point where I thought we just voted one time for the president and didn’t know about the midterms. But to my young people out there turning 18, it’s time for you to get out there and vote for the people that make the laws that affect our bodies!”The Special Tour showcased Lizzo’s ability to control a crowd, entertaining the audience from start to finish, and leaving fans looking forward to the next time she graces the city with her return.