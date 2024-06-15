Megan Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Summer to the Toyota Center

“I’m in a mother fucking arena!” screamed Megan Thee Stallion as her breakout single Big Ole Freak played behind her. Just a little under five years ago she was performing the same song for a sold-out crowd at Warehouse Live, a venue that held around 1300 people in the ballroom. Friday evening, she returned to Houston, this time performing at her first or two sold-out shows in the 19,000 seat Toyota Center. The MC, dressed in a form fitting white jumpsuit made to mimic the scales of a snake, bounced across the stage while pointing out people in the pit below her.
“I see a lot of familiar faces! I’m so happy to be home. Houston I love you.”
The Hot Girl Summer Tour is the first headlining tour for hometown MC Megan Thee Stallion performing at 35 stops in North America and Europe with opener GloRilla. Upon announcement extra shows were added to Chicago, Atlanta, and here in Houston because of high demand. The announcement of sales happened amongst media speculation that the MC would not be able to sell out arenas and didn’t have the catalog for a tour of this magnitude. To that the MC had one response via twitter which she reiterated on stage Friday night.
“This is a special night. This is night one of the motherfucking 100% sold out hottie tour in Houston, Texas. Y’all know what we’ve been through. I love y’all. I appreciate y’all. I respect y’all. And I’m grateful for y’all.”
“Megan, I just want you to know that you are one of the realest ever,” GloRilla smiled as she walked away from the stage after their duet.
Megan has experienced a lot since entering the world of entertainment. The tour is a display of not just what Megan has become over a brief period but glimpses into what more she is capable of as an artist, The Hot Girl Tour returns for its second night Saturday.
Setlist
Hiss
Ungrateful
Thot Shit
Freak Nasty
Megan’s Piano
Gift & a Curse
Hot Girl
Kitty Kat
Cobra
Plan B
Cognac Queen
Big Ole Freak
Girls In The Hood
BOA
Sex Talk
Eat It
Realer
What’s New
Captain Hook
Wanna Be with Glorilla
Southside Royalty
Southside – Lil Keke
Still Tippin’ – Slim Thug
Int’l Player’s Anthem (I Choose You) – Bun B
WAP
Don’t Stop
Stalli Freestyle
Cash Shit
Body
Savage Remix