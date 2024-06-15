Megan Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Summer to the Toyota Center

Navigation
June 15, 2024 6:07AM

Megan Thee Stallion on stage at the Toyota Center
Megan Thee Stallion on stage at the Toyota Center Photo by Darrin Clifton
“I’m in a mother fucking arena!” screamed Megan Thee Stallion as her breakout single Big Ole Freak played behind her. Just a little under five years ago she was performing the same song for a sold-out crowd at Warehouse Live, a venue that held around 1300 people in the ballroom. Friday evening, she returned to Houston, this time performing at her first or two sold-out shows in the 19,000 seat Toyota Center. The MC, dressed in a form fitting white jumpsuit made to mimic the scales of a snake, bounced across the stage while pointing out people in the pit below her.

“I see a lot of familiar faces! I’m so happy to be home. Houston I love you.”

The Hot Girl Summer Tour is the first headlining tour for hometown MC Megan Thee Stallion performing at 35 stops in North America and Europe with opener GloRilla. Upon announcement extra shows were added to Chicago, Atlanta, and here in Houston because of high demand. The announcement of sales happened amongst media speculation that the MC would not be able to sell out arenas and didn’t have the catalog for a tour of this magnitude. To that the MC had one response via twitter which she reiterated on stage Friday night.

“This is a special night. This is night one of the motherfucking 100% sold out hottie tour in Houston, Texas. Y’all know what we’ve been through. I love y’all. I appreciate y’all. I respect y’all. And I’m grateful for y’all.”
click to enlarge
The MC returned to Houston for The Hot Girl Summer Tour
Photo by Darrin Clifton
Megan Thee Stallion career trajectory is hard to comprehend, with the rapper first releasing music via Soundcloud in 2016 to now selling out arenas throughout the country. Since that time, she has experienced the incredible highs of stardom like creating music with Beyonce, picking up major brand deals for imprints like Revlon, racking up multiple awards and nominations including three Grammys, an appearing in movies and television. Those highs are accompanied by some lows, ranging from the typical artist's experience to some extreme depths. While battling your original record label is run of the mill for an up-and-coming artist losing your mother/mentor/manager, being the victim in a high-profile shooting, and becoming a lightning rod for internet speculation and gossip is more than most people can handle. But handle it she has which is evident by the announcement of her new self-titled album and successful tour. Her show gives the same familiarity as that Warehouse Live showing from years ago but on a larger scale with Megan truly making fans feel her presence. Whether dancing alongside fans, stopping the show to sign autographs, or just cracking jokes with the audience, Megan exudes an infectious charm that keeps her people coming back for more.
click to enlarge
GloRilla brings the crowd to their feet.
Photo by Darrin Clifton
Megan is undeniably Houston and, after running through “Southside Royalty” from her 2022 album Tramazine she brought out Lil Keke, Slim Thug and Bun B. They weren’t the only guests on the lineup as GloRilla returned to the stage to perform their latest single “Wanna Be” to the screaming crowd. The two both have energetic shows that truly complement each other, and the roar of the crowd echoed throughout the building when the two appeared onstage together. GloRilla’s opening offers the same appeal as Meg’s with the MC winning over the crowd with her personality alone. The MC ended her set with a dance off where members of her stage entourage laughed as they jigged across the stage.

“Megan, I just want you to know that you are one of the realest ever,” GloRilla smiled as she walked away from the stage after their duet.

Megan has experienced a lot since entering the world of entertainment. The tour is a display of not just what Megan has become over a brief period but glimpses into what more she is capable of as an artist, The Hot Girl Tour returns for its second night Saturday.

Setlist
Hiss
Ungrateful
Thot Shit
Freak Nasty
Megan’s Piano
Gift & a Curse
Hot Girl
Kitty Kat
Cobra
Plan B
Cognac Queen
Big Ole Freak
Girls In The Hood
BOA
Sex Talk
Eat It
Realer
What’s New
Captain Hook
Wanna Be with Glorilla
Southside Royalty
Southside – Lil Keke
Still Tippin’ – Slim Thug
Int’l Player’s Anthem (I Choose You) – Bun B
WAP
Don’t Stop
Stalli Freestyle
Cash Shit
Body
Savage Remix
