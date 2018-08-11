This One’s For the Ladies: Lambert, Little Big Town Wow The Woodlands

Until Friday night, I’d never seen Miranda Lambert in concert, and this is a shame. Not only does Lambert boast one of the most impressive catalogs in country music over the past decade-plus, turns out she’s one hell of a performer to boot. She proved as much before a packed house at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday night. And she had some help.

Lambert is touring with Little Big Town as part of the Bandwagon Tour, and fans were treated to one of the better country shows you’ll see in 2018. The latter took the stage around 8:15 on Friday night and blasted through a 12-song, 45-minute setlist that included hits like “Better Man,” “Boondocks” and “Little White Church.”

Once Little Big Town exited stage left, lightning in the area put a 30-minute hold not only on the music, but on the concessions. Turns out, all concession stands shut down in the event of nearby lightning, so it was no surprise when the beer lines re-opened to a raucous applause.