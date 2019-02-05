RodeoHouston's Elusive Lightning in a Bottle: a Look Back at Top Music Acts

What does it take to break attendance records at RodeoHouston? Luke Bryan seems to know.

Everybody knows that when it comes to paid rodeo/concert attendance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Go Tejano Day — the most popular of RodeoHouston's themed days — almost always knocks it out of the park. El gran día celebrates the Hispanic culture that is so deeply ingrained in our region's heritage.

So we'll give the gold medal to those Tejano acts who have graced the rotating stage, securing the top spot in attendance for six out of the past ten years: Calibre 50 (75,565 in attendance), Banda El Recodo with Siggno (75,557), Banda Los Recoditos with Los Huracanes Del Norte (75,508), La Arrolladora Banda El Limon with La Maquinaria Nortena (75,357), Julion Alvarez with Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon (75,305), and Banda MS and Pesado (75,224).