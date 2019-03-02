The Ecstasy and Chaos of Cardi B's Record-Setting RodeoHouston Debut

Three people. Six legs. 30 Fingers. 96 teeth, give or take. Sometimes three people don't amount to a whole lot, but sometimes three people are what push you over the edge into history. Such is the case with Cardi B, the new champion of RodeoHouston, whose debut performance on the giant star brought in 75,580 fans, three more than Garth Brooks' record-setting Rodeo finale last year.

Cardi B may be the ultimate “This is my Song!” artist, a person who people will defend no matter what because they've created a piece of art so transcendent it inspires endless devotion. This was one of those crowds that was just happy to be in the same space as the person on stage, and the energy that they brought with them made the show feel less like a concert to be watched and more like something you experienced in your bones. The energy was so high it made even the normally awful “DJ farts around with songs you know to hype you for the headliner” opening part of the show actually pretty fun; never underestimate the power of 75,000 people all yelling “From the windoooooooooow .... to the wall.”

Cardi B may be the perfect artist for a post-luxury rap world. Sure, she loves money and jewels as much as the next rapper, but her emphasis on talking about not just about her success but her struggles as well make her easy to identify with. She's Stone Cold Steve Austin with better dancing; you want her to get the cash and jewels because you want the cash and jewels, and her success is your success, metaphorically speaking. That level of empathy is rare but very human. I've always been kind of indifferent to Cardi B, but seeing her in person, me and my two legs, 10 fingers and 31 teeth got why so many people wanted to be there.