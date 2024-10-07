Carin León Celebrates Mexican Music y Más at Toyota Center

click to enlarge Carin León's Boca Chueca Tour, which translates as "crooked mouth," includes songs from many genres such as banda, tejano, rock, country, and more. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge Carin León thanked his Houston fans throughout the evening, declaring to hold Houston in his heart until the day he dies. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

In Spanish, the wordis an adjective that means "imposingly deep and loud." Carin León is from the Northern Mexican state of Sonora, which is absolutely perfect because that man is loudness personified. From his big, imposing body structure and swagger, Carin uses his voice as a tool of celebration, honoring the musical traditions of his country and his city of birth, which is Hermosillo.On Sunday evening at Houston's Toyota Center, Carin León and histook the stage for an after-party celebration. This crew played the main stage at ACL Music Festival on Friday, then taped an episode of Austin City Limits on Saturday. Now I'm not saying that Toyota Center isn't as special as those other two stages, but I would have understood if Carin would have performed a more subdued show here in Houston.However, the exact opposite occurred. It seems that after the pressure-filled shows in Austin, Houston received a show full of special surprises and an abundance of energy. León appeared on stage with his customary cowboy hat tilted to the side, a brown jacket with fringe, and enough energy to rival the sun. He strolled and danced his way across the stage to the opening trackwhich opens with a funky guitar riff that repeats throughout the song.he thanked the crowd (Thank you for always supporting and putting up with me). The set list continued withand the duo "The One" with Kane Brown. León is such a fan of music of many genres, that he will skip around from banda to country, tejano to rock, keeping the party going until the venue says its time to go.And then the bottle of Claze Azul tequila made an appearance. Leon took a few drinks and it fueled his vocals, which he needed in order to complete his extensive set list.he asked the audience (who feels like crying tonight?). This question led into the Colombian vallenato songwhich was a welcome and interesting selection.Halfway through the concert, León changed into a personalized Houston Rockets jersey. He continued to thank Houston for all the support declaring that he will carry Houston in his heart with him until the day he dies. He then picked up an acoustic guitar, sat on a bar stool, and sang a beautiful cover of "You're Still The One" by Shania Twain. Unexpected but really beautiful.And the covers kept coming! Songs by Bobby Pulido, Los Cadetes de Linares, Chalino Sanchez, and Cheyenne made the crowd stand up and dance in their seats and in the aisles of the nearly full arena. I especially loved the medley of Banda music from the '90s, includingandAnd of course, we can't forgetwhich was definitely a highlight of the night.But by far, the most sentimental tribute was the set in honor of the late Joan Sebastian, who Carin has previously called one of his heroes.As the night came to a close, we were serenaded with "Tennessee Whiskey" and then Carin's biggest hitLeón is a spectacular talent with a sincere love for music of all genres, and we are lucky to celebrate this love together during his performances.