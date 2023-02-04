Last Night: Incubus at 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, standing in for Ben Kenney, who is recovering from a recent surgery Photo by Jennifer Lake

Incubus was founded in Calabasas, California, more than 30 years ago.Back then, Brandon Boyd was only 15 years old, and his band was performing a fusion of funk and metal. By the turn of the century, Incubus would become a darling child of the rock scene.Three chart-topping singles from the band's third studio albumlaunched the quintet into the limelight in the late ‘90s. And more than two decades later, “Pardon Me,” “Stellar” and “Drive” still strike a chord with fans—enough to fill a 5,000-person venue.On Friday night, Incubus visited a sold-out 713 Music Hall to perform a bevy of fan-favorites. A handful of deep cuts and a few newer tracks made the cut, but the band mostly stuck with the hits from yesteryear.The crowd was in a frenzy from the start of the performance as thousands sang along in unison to the four opening tracks, "Nice To Know You," "Circles," "Wish You Were Here" and "Anna Molly.”Eventually, the band slowed things down for the likes of "Are You In" before cranking things up to 11 for "Sick Sad Little World." Near the end of the set, they performed one of their newer singles, "Karma, Come Back" to a somewhat detached audience.All told, it was business as usual for the seasoned alt-rockers, but the crowd didn’t mind in the slightest. Even if Incubus has become something a nostalgia act, there's a lot to be said for the band’s unwavering optimism and willingness to experiment—regardless of their age.After all, 30-year careers don't just happen. At this point, Incubus has its live performances down to a S.C.I.E.N.C.E., and Friday night felt like a well-deserved victory lap for the California five-piece.Nice to Know YouCirclesWish You Were HereAnna MollyJust a PhaseAre You In? (Riders On The Storm)Sick Sad Little WorldStellarMegalomaniacNowhere FastPardon MeKarma, Come BackVitaminThe WarmthDigWarningDrive