Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Last Night: Incubus at 713 Music Hall

February 4, 2023 6:24AM

Brandon Boyd riling up the crowd
Brandon Boyd riling up the crowd Photo by Jennifer Lake
Incubus
713 Music Hall
February 3, 2023

Incubus was founded in Calabasas, California, more than 30 years ago.

Back then, Brandon Boyd was only 15 years old, and his band was performing a fusion of funk and metal. By the turn of the century, Incubus would become a darling child of the rock scene.

Three chart-topping singles from the band's third studio album Morning View launched the quintet into the limelight in the late ‘90s. And more than two decades later, “Pardon Me,” “Stellar” and “Drive” still strike a chord with fans—enough to fill a 5,000-person venue.

On Friday night, Incubus visited a sold-out 713 Music Hall to perform a bevy of fan-favorites. A handful of deep cuts and a few newer tracks made the cut, but the band mostly stuck with the hits from yesteryear.
click to enlarge
Bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, standing in for Ben Kenney, who is recovering from a recent surgery
Photo by Jennifer Lake
The crowd was in a frenzy from the start of the performance as thousands sang along in unison to the four opening tracks, "Nice To Know You," "Circles," "Wish You Were Here" and "Anna Molly.”

Eventually, the band slowed things down for the likes of "Are You In" before cranking things up to 11 for "Sick Sad Little World." Near the end of the set, they performed one of their newer singles, "Karma, Come Back" to a somewhat detached audience.

All told, it was business as usual for the seasoned alt-rockers, but the crowd didn’t mind in the slightest. Even if Incubus has become something a nostalgia act, there's a lot to be said for the band’s unwavering optimism and willingness to experiment—regardless of their age.

After all, 30-year careers don't just happen. At this point, Incubus has its live performances down to a S.C.I.E.N.C.E., and Friday night felt like a well-deserved victory lap for the California five-piece.

SET LIST
Nice to Know You
Circles
Wish You Were Here
Anna Molly
Just a Phase
Are You In? (Riders On The Storm)
Sick Sad Little World
Stellar
Megalomaniac
Nowhere Fast
Pardon Me
Karma, Come Back
Vitamin
The Warmth
Dig

ENCORE
Warning
Drive
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation