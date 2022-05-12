Last Night: Khruangbin at 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Mark Speer, Donald "DJ" Johnson and Laura Lee Photo by Marco Torres

Diversity is an essential part of Houston's identity.The most populous city in Texas is known for oil, astronauts and medicine; for Tex-Mex, banh mi and crawfish; for Beyonce, DJ Screw and ZZ Top. So when a band like Khruangbin comes along, blending just about every genre under the sun into a cohesive and accessible sound, it really shouldn't come as a surprise that they hail from H-Town.On tour in support of their third studio album, the Texas trio visited a sold-out 713 Music Hall on Wednesday for a concert that had been delayed by more than four months due to an "urgent health scare" in late December. Despite the postponement, their homecoming was well-received at the sold-out venue.For 90 minutes, Khruangbin captivated the crowd with its psychedelic fusion of Spanish, Middle Eastern and '60s era Thai music. Their global influences notwithstanding, the group also made time for an instrumental melody that included nods to Warren G, Nate Dogg and Ice Cube, among others.Three records, five EPs and a handful of remixes into their career, Khruangbin remains elusive. Categorizing their music is a difficult task given the range of influences bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer and percussionist Donald "DJ" Johnson, Jr. bring to the table. Many have described it simply as "a vibe," as something that you just have to hear for yourself.While that may sound trite, it's also true. Wednesday's show could have passed as pleasant background noise if you weren't paying attention. There were times when the volume came down enough that Speer's guitar was barely audible over the hum of the crowd. But when Khruangbin was performing the likes of "Pelota" and "White Gloves," fans were mesmerized by the three performers onstage, their outfits and the two disco balls spinning above their heads.Since 2015's, Khruangbin has been charming audiences and critics alike as its members have grown into cult celebrities. And if last night's performance, the band's feverish output and the millions of listeners around the globe are any indication, Khruangbin is well on its way to becoming another important aspect of Houston's already diverse identity.RulesAugust TwelveDern KalaAugust 10The Infamous BillSo We Won't ForgetLady And ManEvan Finds The Third Room[Medley]PelotaSummer MadnessMaria TambienFirst ClassWhite GlovesTime (You And I)People Everywhere (Still Alive)