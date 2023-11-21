Sexyy Red Comes to the Bayou Music Center

In September a teacher's video went viral for reimagining Sexyy Red’s hit song “SkeeYee!” for her elementary students and most recently another teacher's video went viral for chastising the way parents raise their children. In the video she specifically names the same hit song.
The videos highlight the divisive conversations that arise when discussing women in rap, but in particular, Janae Wherry whose Sexyy Red moniker has become a lightning bolt for topics intertwined with politics, respectability, conservatism, race, artistic integrity, colorism, intersectionality and more.
The mention of her name gets an instant reaction from fans and critics and when it was announced she was coming to Houston some online rejoiced while others criticized those even thinking of going.
The St Louis MC takes it in stride.
In a recently deleted tweet, the MC responded to the woman showing concern that children were listening to her music with “Gurl play poundtown Skeeyee & stfu”.
Ah Thousand Jugs” has always created party music with lyrics loaded with sex and violence. The fans that packed out her sold-out show at Bayou Music Center Monday night also reflected that fact. A lot of them came dressed sexy and a few of them came ready to fight, with security having to make their way onto the floor more than once to break up an altercation. Given that the show moved from its original venue at the House of Blues it's apparent the MC garnered a lot more attention than first anticipated, and the larger venue really had fans packed wall to wall.
Lightning rod or not, if Monday’s show was any indication, Sexyy Red is more than a viral hit with a fanbase that rocks with the music and genuinely wants to see what she can become.