Syd's Broken Hearts Club Tour Touches Down At The House Of Blues

“Y’all mind if I grab a drink,” asked Syd as she reached out an grabbed a cup from the outstretched hand of a stage worker. “I was a little fucked up the other day but I’m here in Houston, double cupped up.”
The crowd at House of Blues screamed as she lifted the cup into the air and laughed.
“I just glad people were able to come out and rock with me. It’s a special affair.”
The crowed screamed even louder as the baseline for “Special Affair”, the lead single from The Internet’s third studio album, Ego Death, boomed through the speakers.
Sydney Loren Bennett better known as Syd touched down in Houston to perform at the House of Blues Monday night. The show was a make up show for the missed performance last week, but Syd did everything to make sure the crowd got everything they wanted and more.
“I wrote some of these when I was in a different place and I cried to almost all of them,” explained Syd as walked across the stage while the band played in the background.
“The concert was lit and it was a great vibe but I loved it because she started out the show with one of her first singles,” remarked Milly Soeum shortly after Syd’s return to stage to perform “Girl.” “She was good. She was really good and I’m glad I got to see her with my best friend.”
With Tyler the Creator and Earl Sweathshirt also performing within the last few months here and singing the city’s praises it’s safe to say that Houston is bound to keep seeing more performances from the Odd Future.