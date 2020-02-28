YBN Cordae Brings The Lost Boy Tour to Warehouse Live

Chants of “One More Time!” filled the ballroom of Warehouse Live. YBN Cordae looked back at his DJ and laughed at the overwhelming response.

“Y’all want to do that again?” the North Carolina rapper asked the crowd as he walked back toward the center of the stage. He stood and adjusted his black Rap-A-Lot jacket as the audience screamed for a fourth encore.

“I don’t know If we’ve ever gotten to four…but ask and you shall receive. Houston, the only thing that matters tonight is this big, ass, fucking, family. Now open that mother fucker up!” he yelled as he motioned for the developing mosh pit to get bigger.

Fans in the pit pushed against the edges of the crowd as the DJ, once again, queued up “Broke as Fuck,” the high energy track from Cordae’s debut studio album The Lost Boy. The album earned the rapper a Grammy nomination and is the namesake for his current tour. Cordae had already run through the song three times but, at the end of each set, the crowd would start chanting, prompting the rapper to do it again.

EXPAND Cordae performed songs from his studio debut as well as mixtape favorites. Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

As Cordae stood between two barren trees adorned with a few roses the crowd erupted in pandemonium as members thrashed against each other.

The Lost Boy Tour touched down at Warehouse Live Thursday night giving Houston fans a chance to experience the MC who has so effortlessly blended the old school with the new school. Cordae performed mixtape hits like the Eminem sampled “Introduction to the World," high but spent the majority of his time working through his eclectic debut. At one point he had the crowd looking like they wanted to tear the club down which and Cordae made sure to keep the energy going.

“I want everyone to tear this place down. I want the venue to sue me because y’all tore the place down.”

When he wasn’t guiding through the headbanging music Cordae slowed it down while still managing to keep the audience on his side even getting the room to start hugging each other at one point.

EXPAND Cordae addresses the Houston crowd. Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

“If you’re here with your best friend I want you to hug them and tell them you love them,” he asked as the audience followed suit. “Now that we’ve done that, I want you to go up to someone you don’t know and give them a hug too…just don’t do any weird stuff. “I just like the idea of someone meeting their significant other at one of my shows.”