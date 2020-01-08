Houston Concert Watch 1/8: Gladys Knight and More

If there's one resolution we can all agree on, it's that we didn't see enough live music in 2019. Whether you attended two concerts or 20, why not make 2020 the year of concerts? This week, we've got some great options for music lovers of just about every genre. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.
Pick of the Week:
Gladys Knight
Arena Theater – 01.09
Gladys Knight made a name for herself in the 1950s and '60s with The Pips, releasing beloved hits like "Every Beat of My Heart" and "I Heard It Through The Grapevine." Following her band's retirement in 1988, the Grammy Award-winning singer continued performing as a solo act, eventually earning the nickname "The Empress of Soul." The iconic singer visits Arena Theater this Thursday.
The Rest of the Best:
Steven Dayvid McKellar
White Oak Music Hall – 01.09
After ten years and four albums with Civil Twilight, singer-songwriter Steven Dayvid McKellar embarked on a solo career. Hailing from Cape Town, Africa, McKellar's solo work is sure to please longtime fans while offering less alt-rock-oriented listeners an opportunity to appreciate his vocals. He performs this Thursday at White Oak Music Hall.
Cody Jinks
Ford Park – 01.10
For a guy who isn't even out of his 30s, Cody Jinks sure has had a prolific career. With ten studio albums to his name, the Fort Worth native Texan is a country artist by way of rock music. While his peers lean toward Top 40 pop, Jinks — who formerly fronted a thrash metal outfit — gears his music toward listeners who enjoy whiskey and hard-living. See him at Ford Park on Friday.
Morgan Wallen
Revention Music Center – 01.10
After rising to prominence via NBC's The Voice but ultimately losing the competition, Morgan Wallen went to work. The Tennessee native signed with Big Loud Records and released his debut album, If I Know Me, which debuted at No. 11 on the Top Country Albums chart. Barely a year later, Wallen has begun teasing his next album. On tour in support of his latest single, "This Bar," he visits Revention Music Center on Friday.
Planet Booty
White Oak Music Hall – 01.12
Hailing from Oakland, California, Planet Booty bills itself as a combination of eclectic electro-funk and original R&B. The trio's energetic tunes are chock-full of irreverent lyrics, dripping with body positivity and self-love. Silly? Sure. Fun? Absolutely. On tour in support of Guilty Pleasure, a six-track EP released in 2019, Planet Booy will perform on Sunday at White Oak Music Hall.
