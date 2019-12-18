Houston Concert Watch 12/18: Robert Earl Keen and More

Christmas is just a week away, and I'm still scrambling to buy gifts for loved ones. Fortunately, there are plenty of great concerts coming to Houston this week, and tickets to any of these shows would make a great present for partners, family members and close friends alike. So if you too are still searching for something to get for you and your special someone, keep scrolling to see our suggestions.

Pick of the Week:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Toyota Center - 12.22

Two years removed from the death of founding member Paul O'Neill, Trans-Siberian Orchestra continues its Christmas-themed spectacle. The band has sold 10 million albums and just as many concert tickets since its inception in 1996, and its remaining members have chosen to honor O'Neill's memory on this tour via a re-imagining of their debut album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. The iconic traveling rock opera visits Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Best of the Rest:

Robert Earl Keen

House of Blues – 12.18

Robert Earl Keen is Texas royalty. For three and a half decades, the Houston native has been putting out some of the best music in the Lone Star State, combining folk, bluegrass, country and American into an inimitable sound that fans cherish. On tour in honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the godfather of Texas Music will bring his Countdown to Christmas: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times tour to House of Blues tonight.

Jack Ingram

Heights Theater – 12.20

Jack Ingram had been in the music business for more than 15 years when he was named Best New Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, but by then the Texas-born country singer was used to working hard and waiting patiently for his due. A decade later, Ingram has become a household name. His latest record, Ridin' High... Again - which pays homage to the Jerry Jeff Walker 's1975 classic Ridin' High - includes a number of covers with originals interspersed. On tour in support of the album, Ingram will perform at the Heights Theater on Friday.

Angels & Airwaves

House of Blues – 12.22

Angels & Airwaves - the art rock outfit started by a founding member of blink-182 - hasn't released an album since 2014. But fans of Tom DeLonge's space operas were finally treated to a few new singles earlier this year in the form of "Kiss & Tell" and "Rebel Girl," which also teased a forthcoming album and the band's current tour. Fans of UFOs and tales of unrequited love can catch AVA at House of Blues on Sunday.

Waterparks

Warehouse Live – 12.23

Pop-punk power trio Waterparks recently released FANDOM, the band's third studio album. The Houston outfit's latest record was written and recorded after vocalist Awsten Knight decided to scrap an entire collection of new music following the group's latest tour, briefly sending his passionate fans into panic mode on Twitter. Fortunately, FANDOM is chock full of sing-along choruses and snarky lyricism, which is exactly what longtime fans have grown to love about Waterparks, who will visit Warehouse Live in support of the new album on Monday.