Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Los Skarnales performing in Market Square Park in September 2016
Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Houston Concert Watch 12/25: Los Skarnales and More

Matthew Keever | December 25, 2019 | 5:00am
Merry Christmas, Houston! If you're reading this, then you're probably taking a break from socializing. And that means you might be looking for an escape from your family over the next few days, which is why this week's concert watch list is as vital as any we have ever written. Keep scrolling to see what can get you out of the house ahead of the New Year.

Pick of the Week:

Los Skarnales
White Oak Music Hall - 12.27
Los Skarnales are a local treasure. One of the most beloved and unique bands to ever come out of Houston, these Latin punk-rockers have been entertaining crowds since 1993 and — despite quite a few lineup changes over the years — their sound and their passion have never wavered. With countless accolades to their name, the Mexican-American rockers have outlasted most of their contemporaries in the Houston music scene, and this Friday at White Oak Music Hall they celebrate 25 years of ska, punk and Latin swagger.

The Toadies
House of Blues - 12.28
A quarter of a century ago, The Toadies released their debut album, Rubberneck, to critical and commercial acclaim. With "Possum Kingdom," the band's most popular single to date, the world was introduced to the Fort Worth rockers' unique blend of vague-yet-ominous lyricism and grungy alt-rock. Since then, The Toadies have become a regional favorite of seasoned concert-goers, and they bring their live act to House of Blues on Saturday.

Ghostland Observatory
White Oak Music Hall 12.28
Citing the likes of Daft Punk and Prince as influences, producer Thomas Turner and vocalist/guitarist Aaron Behrens formed Ghostland Observatory in Austin in 2004. A decade and a half later, the duo has released five studio albums and three EPs, making a name for themselves on the road with their dazzling live performances. On tour in support of their most recent release, Channels, Ghostland Observatory will bring their dance-friendly, indie-leaning electronic tunes to White Oak Music Hall on Saturday.

Charley Crockett
Heights Theater - 12.29
Borrowing his namesake from the American folk hero Davy Crockett - whom he cites as a distant relative - Charley Crockett kick-started his career by train-hopping across the country, performing wherever he could find a bar stool and a microphone. In recent years, the blues travelin' Texan settled in Dallas, where he won a few awards and developed his catalog, which now boasts six albums since 2015. Even open heart surgery couldn't keep Crockett from recording The Valley, his latest record, and touring in support of it. See him this Sunday at House of Blues.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

