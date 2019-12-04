 


4
Kansas in 2019: Tom Brislin, David Ragsdale, Zak Rizvi, Richard Williams (standing), Phil Ehart, Billy Greer and Ronnie Platt
Kansas in 2019: Tom Brislin, David Ragsdale, Zak Rizvi, Richard Williams (standing), Phil Ehart, Billy Greer and Ronnie Platt
Photo by Emily Butler

Houston Concert Watch 12/4: Kansas and More

Matthew Keever | December 4, 2019 | 4:00am
December is usually a pretty quiet month when it comes to concerts. Even musicians have family, after all, and those who don't know that their fans are probably too busy (and broke from Christmas shopping) to buy concert tickets. That being said, this week may prove to be the exception, because there's plenty on tap for music lovers in Houston who'd rather not spend any more time with that one weird uncle.

Pick of the Week:

Kansas
Smart Financial Centre – 12.07
With more than 15 million albums sold, Topeka's favorite garage band has racked up plenty of accolades over the past 46 years. Despite only being nominated for a single Grammy Award, Kansas continues to thrive well into the late 2010s. And for those who aren't fans of the new stuff, the iconic rock outfit is sure to play the likes of "Dust In The Wind" and "Carry On Wayward Son" when they visit Smart Financial Centre this Saturday.

The Best of the Rest:

Alaina Castillo
White Oak Music Hall – 12.04
Alaina Castillo has combined her lifelong love of rhythm and blues with her Latin heritage to create something special. The Houston native, whose debut EP antisocial butterfly sports sultry vocals and bilingual lyrics atop ethereal beats, performs at White Oak Music Hall tonight, and fans of local talent and pop music alike really should check her out before she blows up.

The Get Up Kids
The Secret Group – 12.06
In 1999, The Get Up Kids took the world by storm with their sophomore effort, Something To Write Home About.  Following an extended hiatus and a few side projects, the band has returned with Problems, which sees the emo rockers refining their sound as they explore similar topics from yesteryear with a fresh perspective. On tour in support of their sixth record, The Get Up Kids will perform at The Secret Group this Friday.

A$AP Ferg
House of Blues – 12.06
A$AP Ferg has prospered as a solo artist, which is a bit ironic given the fact that he was originally known for being a founding member of the New York rap collective A$AP Mob. The Harlem native has only released two studio albums since 2013, but a handful of mixtapes and a plethora of guest features have made Ferg's voice one of the most recognizable in contemporary hip hop. On tour in support of Floor Seats, which dropped in August, A$AP Ferg will visit House of Blues on Friday.

Bayside
The Secret Group – 12.07
Less than a year removed from their last performance in Houston, the Queens-based punk rock quartet Bayside is returning to the Bayou City in support of their eighth studio album and first proper release since 2016. Arguably the band’s heaviest record to date, Interrobang has been met with critical acclaim and much fanfare. The group will bring their hard-hitting live act to The Secret Group this Saturday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

