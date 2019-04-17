Houston Concert Watch 4/17: Meren Morris and More

What a wild few weeks. Wrestlemania. Coachella. And now a weekend that features Good Friday, 4/20 and Easter all back to back. So much to celebrate over the next few days, and of
Pick of the Week: Maren Morris
4.18 - Revention Music Center
We can all acknowledge that the primary reason Zedd got to play RodeoHouston this year was
The Best of the Rest:
Cradle of Filth
4.17 - House of Blues
There are not much in the way of "casual" Cradle of Filth fans. Your feelings for the group, if you're aware of their existence, probably land in one extreme or the other in the good/bad spectrum. But if your blood doesn't start pumping just a little when that keyboard intro to "Her Ghost in the Fog" starts, I just can't believe you hate fun so much. Because with those outfits and their riffs, I don't see how you can't see CoF as anything other than a very silly, brutal night out.
The Millennium Tour
4.17 & 4.20 - Smart Financial Centre
It's true: you have two chances to see B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V this week, which should give you more than enough R&B to keep you satisfied until the next parade of stars comes to town. Honestly, I wish more rock acts would rip off this format because when it comes to bang for your buck, shows like this are hard to beat. Go scream for your favorite and make sure you've got someone to slow dance with when the time comes.
The Music of Cream
4.18 - House of Blues
As someone who loves a handful of bands that never tour but have multiple tribute acts with silly names — Pink Floyd
Brandy
4.20 - Arena Theater
With all the '90s nostalgia going on recently, it's a bit of a shocker that no one has gone all in on a remake of "The Boy is Mine." I mean, it's just waiting for two on the rise popstars to come together for a new generation, genderswapped or not. If you were #TeamBrandy back before hashtags were a thing that existed, go get all up in your feels with this one.
