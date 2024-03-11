Celebrating 75 Years of Springsteen in Chapter and Verse

The Who’s Roger Daltrey sang that he hoped he’d die before he got old. Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson contemplated being too old to rock and roll, but too young to die. And a twenty-something Mick Jagger thought the idea of an “old” rock star was preposterous, and once told an interviewer he couldn’t fathom himself singing “Satisfaction” as a 40-year-old.
Well, Daltrey (80) and Anderson (76) as still active with musical projects, if at an understandably easier pace. And Jagger—at 80—will indeed be belting out “Satisfaction” on April 28 at the Rolling Stones open their 2024 tour here in Houston. A tour sponsored by (and this is not the joke it’s been on other recent jaunts)…AARP.
So, in rock and roll, it seems that age ain’t nuthin’ but a number. And publisher Motorbooks has got that number, putting out a series of beautiful coffee table books celebrating a performer’s 75th birthday (Alice Cooper, Elton John, Ozzy Obsourne) or a band’s half century of existence (AC/DC, KISS).
Bruce Springsteen won’t hit 75 until September 23, but the party gets started early with Bruce Springsteen @ 75 by Gillian G. Gaar ($55, 200 pp., Motorbooks).
Its 75 mini-chapters, each 2-3 pages, each detail an important date or event in Springsteen’s personal life and career. From his 1949 birth to his 2023 tour, which gave Houston a big kiss on Valentine’s Day at the Toyota Center (as covered by our own Pete Vonder Haar) for almost three hours. And every album gets its own summary.
Like other books in the series, this one is very generously illustrated with rare photos, record covers, posters, backstage passes, and other ephemera. The shots of Bruce and his E Street Band over the decade are especially fun.
The word count on the text is fairly low—the whole thing is a quick read. But noted music journalist Gaar has penned probably the best text in the series: concise, easily-flowing, and appealing to both the Springsteen “greatest hits” fan and the hardcore follower, with a plethora of details.
As in a teenaged Bruce called his then-girlfriend, Jan Seaman, from a bowling alley after being bowled over by hearing the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the first time. Or that the first use of a Springsteen song in a film was not “Hungry Heart” in 1983’s Tom Cruise vehicle Risky Business, but the Israeli film Kvish L’lo Motzah (Dead End Street) from the previous year.
She also has a liner note-reader’s grasp of Springsteen rarities, outtakes, alternates, and re-recorded versions of his seemingly endless song archives and where they appear.
In addition to coming housed in a sturdy slipcase, the book has few other cool add-ons: There’s an envelope with a poster and great concert shot. And two fold-out sections, one neatly summarizes the 75 chapters in a timeline and the other a group shot of 14 “different” Springsteens throughout his physical transformations over the years by artist Justine “Jake” Pateman.
There are no shortage of books about Bruce Springsteen. His own autobiography titled (what else) Born to Run is indispensable. And authors Dave Marsh, Peter Ames Carlin, Eric Alterman, Brian Hiatt, Marc Dolan and Clinton Heylin have also contributed fine works to the shelf.
But if you’re looking for a great gift for the Bruce fan in your life—or if you feel like treating yourself—Springsteen @ 75 is one Boss Book. And in its pages, you’ll find out that Bruce Springsteen has never really liked that nickname at all!