Earth, Wind and Fire's Philip Bailey Dissects the Elements of Music and Message

click to enlarge Philip Bailey onstage recently. Photo by Music Is Unity/Provided by Full Cover Media

When Maurice White was formulating his vision for Earth, Wind and Fire—the band name taken from elements associated with his astrological sign of Sagittarius—the singer/songwriter wanted to create an ensemble the likes of which had never been seen or heard before.Musically, they would combine R&B, funk, jazz, rock and dance music. Lyrics would reflect a positive and spiritual outlook on life and the universe. And White’s interests in astrology, mysticism, and Ancient Egyptian/Black History would be expressed in the band’s stage costumes, sets and record covers.He even worked hard to convert band members—sometimes with an edge, because there was neverdoubt as to who the group’s leader was—to mirror his personal practices of yoga, meditation, and a clean and healthy diet.So, when a barely out-of-his-teens Philip Bailey joined the band as a co-lead vocalist in 1972 with other new members, did they initially share White’s vision...or not?“Well, you have to understand, we were all 10 years younger than Maurice. So, he didn’t ask us forto do these things!” the now 73-year-old Bailey laughs.“But we were on board to make his dream come true and sustain it with our success. It had power. We loved what we did and wanted to make the best music we could make. We did then and do now. It’s the soundtrack of so many people’s lives.”Earth, Wind and Fire certainly had enough big hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s to cement their legacy. Among them “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove,” “Fantasy,” “Sing a Song,” “Serpentine Fire,” “Getaway” and ballads like “Shining Star,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Reasons,” and “That’s the Way of the World.”Maurice White who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, died in 2016. But Houston audiences will have a chance to see Bailey, original EWF member Verdine White (bass, and Maurice’s brother), and classic member Ralph Johnson (percussion/vocals) in the dozen-man lineup on August 24 at The Woodlands Pavilion. Frequent tour mates Chicago co-headline, and after each band’s set both groups come together for a grand finale.In, his own 2014 autobiography, Bailey reflected on his life in and out of music. He was pretty forthcoming how much his career (and sometimes, his own behavior on the road) negatively affected his family. Things have come a bit full circle as his son, Philip Bailey Jr., has been part of the EWF lineup for over a decade as a background vocalist.“It’s exciting!” the proud father enthuses. “He’s not only loves music like I do, but now he gets it! But being on the road now is a little bit different then back in the day. We were the in culture then, and that brings a whole different set of circumstances. There’s none of the craziness now.”As many fans (including this writer) can personally attest, seeing an Earth, Wind and Fire show almost automatically leaves the audience filing out of the venue with a feeling of positivity and an uplifted spirit that—frankly, for me—was surprising at the time.The band’s most recent shows in Houston were a headlining gig in 2022 at the Smart Financial Centre, and then last year opening for Lionel Richie at the Toyota Center. Bailey is not surprised by my reaction.“Well first, Houston is one of our favorite places to play. On our live albumthere’s a cut or so we recorded there,” he says.“But your sentiments are very consistent with what a lot of people say. Like it was aexperience. And that’s very indicative of the purpose that Maurice had for the band. He wanted a band that could render a service to humanity and uplift people and bring them together. A melting pot of world music made commercial.”When told that my son Vincent once related that his favorite song of all time was “Fantasy,” Bailey launches into a story he still recalls vividly about the day he recorded his vocals for the track.“Funny story about that one. I used to play basketball. The day I was set to record it, I was playing with my best friend. And he dislodged my front tooth with his!” he says. Eschewing a trip to the dentist, but still with a dislodged tooth, Bailey toughed it out and made it through the session.The band has also put its stamp on the material of others. There is a very short list of Beatles songs of which a cover surpassed the Fab’s first take in terms of quality. Arguably at the top is Earth, Wind and Fire’s version of “Got to Get You into My Life.” They laid it down for the ill-fated 1978 Bee Gees/Peter Frampton musicalIn the movie, EWF performs the song in a concert setting. But unlike other guests Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, and…George Burns, they don’t actually interact with the stars (an inserted reaction shot notwithstanding). Bailey remembers how it went.“We had a choice of songs that were still on the list to do, and that was one of them that hadn’t been taken. So, Maurice chose that one,” Bailey says.The band was on tour when it was time to film, so they set up a rehearsal in a ballroom in Colorado that was filmed for the performance footage. They then recorded the actual track in a studio the next day.Neither White nor Bailey likely expected the reaction they received from the song’s writer and original singer—Paul McCartney—to heap praise on their version some decades later.“Sir Paul paid us a very great compliment,” he says. “We were in London doing a TV show that he was also on, and he told us [our version] was their favorite song that anyone did remakes on.”In addition to the Baileys (Senior and Junior), White, and Johnson, the rest of the lineup includes Myron McKinley (keyboards), B. David Whitworth (vocals/percussion), Morris O’Connor and Serg Dimitrijevic (guitars) and John Paris (vocals). The EWF Horns are Gary Bias (saxophone), Bobby Burns, Jr. (trumpet) and Reggie Young (trombone).Bailey offers that when he looks across the stage and White and Johnson, who have been with him on this entire journey, there’s a bond of brotherhood and shared experiences of more than five decades and counting.“Our relationship is very special. We are thankful that we are really friends and really do get along. We’ve been fortunate that we have the right mix of personalities among the three of us,” he says. Earth, Wind and Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.Outside of Earth, Wind and Fire, Bailey has also pursued an occasional solo career. His most famous output is “Easy Lover,” a 1984 duet with Phil Collins that hit No. 2 on thecharts. The pair co-wrote it with bassist/vocalist Nathan East and it appeared on Bailey’s solo recordHis most recent release is 2019’s, which shows much more chill and jazz influences than typical EWF music. Bailey says in a few months he’ll start working on a new record with jazz bassist/composer Christian McBride.“Jazz is really my first love, and that last record was a great milestone in my career. Especially working with the late, great Chick Corea,” he says.Finally, as anyone who has seen Earth, Wind and Fire in recent years can attest, it comes as something of a biological shock that Philip Bailey’s four octave vocal range and trademark piercing falsetto has remained largely intact over decades of use. So, how does Bailey deter the physical effects of Father Time on his throat?“Well, you know, I’m extremely blessed. Health is. I know the things I can do and can’t do over the years, and I’m always exploring the depths of the instrument” he says. “So, on the road, it’s ginger tea and a spray that I have brought in from Japan! You have to lubricate the voice!”