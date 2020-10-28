 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
| Concerts |

Houston Concert Watch 10/28: Motionless In White, Alicia Keys and More

Matthew Keever | October 28, 2020 | 4:00am
Marilyn Manson at Astroworld Festival in November 2019
Marilyn Manson at Astroworld Festival in November 2019
Photo by Jennifer Lake
AA

Election Day is in exactly one week, folks. So if you still haven’t voted - and if you're so inclined - there’s still time. In fact, early voting here in Harris County runs through Friday evening, and personalized ballots are available here. Just enter your address, and you’ll be able to see all the races in your district. Phones aren’t allowed in the booths, so you'll want to print your selections once you make them or take notes with you. In the meantime, there are some great streaming concerts to watch this week. And for those of you who are interested in getting out of the house, a handful of cover bands will be performing in the area. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap through the weekend.

Motionless In White
Live-streaming – 10.28
Motionless In White has spent the last decade and a half blending a goth aesthetic with an affinity for metalcore. Since their eponymous debut album, the Pennsylvania outfit has worked tireless to appeal to the kind of fans who would have been Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson fans in the ‘90s. Reception has been mixed, with many reviewers writing off the group as a watered-down version of their predecessors; but with more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, clearly there are plenty of people interested in hearing the band’s take on industrial rock. Fans can watch their live-stream at 4 p.m. today.

Emo Night Featuring My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 Cover Bands
Scout Bar – 10.28
My Chemical Romance and Blink-182 are two of the most iconic bands of the early 2000s. The former is better known as an emo outfit with a flair for the dramatic, and the latter – arguably the most successful pop-punk act of all-time – is renowned for toilet humor, frenetic energy and the occasionally pensive ballad. There’s plenty of overlap between fanbases, and cover bands of both acts will be performing at Scout Bar tonight. So if you’re dying for some live music and want to show off a Halloween costume, head to Clear Lake. Doors are at 8 p.m., and the music starts an hour later.

Alicia Keys
Live-streaming – 10.29
Like every other artist in the world, Alicia Keys’ touring schedule was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and pianist extraordinaire made good use of her time away the stage by putting the finishing touches on her seventh studio album ALICIA, which was met with rave reviews upon its release just last month. In support of the new record and in an effort to advocate for people to vote, the New York native will perform on Twitch tomorrow night.

Rufus Wainwright
Live-streaming – 10.30
Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Can it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. On Friday, fans can tune into the fourth of 18 live-streams that will see the New York native performing his studio albums in chronological order.

Marilyn Manson Tribute
Scout Bar – 10.31
I think we can all agree that the heyday of shock rock is over. Marilyn Manson himself once sang, “Rock is deader than dead/The shock is all in your head.” And while his last few albums have been well-received by fans and critics alike, there are plenty of folks out there who just weren't all that captivated by the likes of The Pale Emperor, Heaven Upside Down and WE ARE CHAOS, which weren't nearly as aggressive as the God of Fuck's earlier offerings. Anyone who misses Manson’s signature bite should head to Scout Bar on Saturday night for a Halloween Party.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.