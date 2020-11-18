Houston Concert Watch 11/18: Pearl Jam, Robert Earl Keen and More

Dave Chappelle visits Houston this weekend, but all three of his performances have already sold out. For those of you who weren't able to snag tickets but are interested in getting out of the house, White Oak Music Hall and Scout Bar will be hosting concerts; for everyone else, there are plenty of live-streaming options to be had as we all continue to wait for a readily available COVID vaccine. Keep scrolling to read more.

Pearl Jam

Live-Streaming – 11.18

Last month, Pearl Jam celebrated 30 years of being a band with the release of their MTV Unplugged live album. The iconic grunge rockers made a name for themselves in 1991 with their debut Ten, which produced three hit singes: “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow.” Since then, the Pacific Northwesterners have released nearly a dozen records, most recently Gigaton back in March of this year. Pearl Jam’s performance tonight will include the premier of new Eddie Vedder tracks, and proceeds from the event will benefit EB Research Partnership.

Yungblud

Live-Streaming – 11.18

Many American listeners first heard Yungblud when he was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s “I Think I’m OKAY,” one of the latter’s first forays into pop-punk. On the track, the English singer-songwriter – born Dominic Richard Harrison – shares his best impression of The Used front man Bert McCracken, channeling a sort of higher pitched version of the kind of growl Kurt Cobain made mainstream in the ‘90s and mall punk acts attempted to imitate – albeit it at a higher register – a decade later. With nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 23-year-old is fast becoming a poster child for the current pop-punk revival. Catch his live-stream via Moment House tonight.

Lights

Live-Streaming – 11.18

Valerie Poxleitner, better known by her stage name Lights, has done well for herself in recent years. The Canadian singer-songwriter's last three proper studio albums cracked the top 100 on the U.S. Billboard charts and broke into the top 5 on the Canadian charts. During quarantine, she also released a synthwave record via Bandcamp – the proceeds of which were given to Black Lives Matter Vancouver. Lights has a penchant for upbeat synth-pop tunes, but her strength is recent years has been found in her moodier offerings. Fans can see her live-stream from Joshua Tree tonight.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Robert Earl Keen

White Oak Music Hall – 11.21

Robert Earl Keen is Texas royalty. For three and a half decades now, the Houston native has been putting out some of the best music in the Lone Star State, combining folk, bluegrass, country and American into an inimitable sound that fans will cherish for generations to come. Not one to let a pandemic get in the way of some good tunes, the godfather of Texas Music is scheduled to perform this Saturday at White Oak Music Hall’s GRID Concert series, which will adhere to the city's recommendations for outdoor public gatherings.

Young The Giant

Live-Streaming – 11.21

Young The Giant’s latest release, 2018’s Mirror Master, took a more personal turn following 2016’s politically-driven Home Of The Strange. It wasn’t a bad album, but it failed to captivate fans in the way so many of the band’s previous offerings had. Still, “Superposition” and “Heat Of Summer” became hits, proving that in the age of streaming music even lesser albums have a chance to shine. The California quintet will bring a heavy dose of indie pop and neo soul to fans’ living rooms on Saturday when they perform their eponymous debut album in its entirety from Sunset Sound Studio.