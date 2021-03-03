Houston Concert Watch 3/3: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Brandy Clark and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

I can't be the only one absolutely loving this weather. After last month's deep freeze and rolling blackouts, I doubt I’ll ever complain about the heat again. But when it’s sunny and in the 60s? Well that’s just special here in Houston. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for both streaming and in-person concerts this week.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Live-Streaming – 4 March

For a decade now, the Tedeschi Trucks Band has been crafting crowd-pleasing, blues- and jazz-influenced rock music. Rolling Stone called their debut album a "meaty masterpiece" back in 2011, and the group's sound has only evolved since then, incorporating Gospel and a bit of R&B on their latest offering, 2019’s Signs. Tomorrow night, the 12-piece rock outfit is scheduled to live-stream a performance via nugs.tv. Don't miss it.

Anberlin

Live-Streaming – 5 March

Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite in 2018. Shortly afterward, the Florida-based rock outfit announced a U.S. tour, which included a stop in Houston. Since the pandemic forced us all into lockdown, the band has been regularly streaming performances. It's still unclear whether these reunions are the beginning of a new chapter or just another chance for fans to catch the band's farewell tour, but the release of a live record Tear Us Apart late last year certainly gave fans hope. See the band perform its fifth studio album Dark Is The Way, Light Is A Place in its entirety this Friday.

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Heights Theater – 5 March, 6 March

Ray Wylie Hubbard was born in Oklahoma, but he has called Texas his home since the mid-'50s. We’re lucky to have him. The legendary Americana singer-songwriter has penned countless great tracks, among them “Snake Farm,” “Choctaw Bingo” and “Conversation With The Devil.” On tour in support of last year’s Co-Starring, Hubbard will visit the Heights Theater twice this week, once on Friday and again on Saturday.

Brandy Clark

Live-Streaming – 6 March

Even if you haven’t heard Brandy Clark’s name, chances are good that you’ve heard her music. The Washington native has penned quite a few hits for the likes of Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry and even the current queen of country Kacey Musgraves since she graduated from Belmont University. Clark has also received four Grammy nominations since 2013, though wins have escaped her. Still, her star continues to rise among country and singer-songwriter enthusiasts. This Saturday, Clark will live-stream a virtual concert celebrating the anniversary of the release of Your Life Is A Record via Mandolin.

Dwight Yoakam

Live-Streaming – 7 March

Dwight Yoakam has had an exhaustively successful career. Boasting 21 albums that have reached gold, platinum or multi-platinum status - five of which also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard chart - the Kentucky native and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee is scheduled to perform the first of three live-stream events – titled “One Time Live” – this Sunday.