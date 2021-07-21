 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Houston Concert Watch 7/21: Trae Tha Truth, Pancho Barraza and More

Matthew Keever | July 21, 2021 | 7:22am
Trae Tha Truth with Mayor Sylvester Turner at the 10th annual Trae Day in 2017EXPAND
Photo by Marco Torres
A few showers are in the forecast for today and tomorrow, but the weekend looks to be sunny and – by Houston standards in July – reasonably cool. Hope to see you at some shows.

Sevendust
Warehouse Live – 21 July
Since 1994, Sevendust has sold millions of records, three of which have been certified gold by the RIAA. Five years ago, the Atlanta rockers (finally) received a Grammy nomination for a song – “Thank You” – from their 11th studio album. In total, the group has released 13 records, most recently Blood & Stone, which peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Top Hard Rock Albums chart last year. Supported by Austin Meade and Kirra, Sevendust will perform at Warehouse Live tonight.

Trae Tha Truth
White Oak Music Hall – 23 July
Trae Tha Truth is one of the most imposing figures in Houston hip hop. He boasts one of the genre's most distinctive and dark voices, one that emotes pain, struggle and perseverance. While his contemporaries made names for themselves praising the street life, Trae found his voice through revealing its harsher realities, often through a raspy whisper. In celebration of Trae Day, the self-declared asshole by nature will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Friday.

Pancho Barraza
Arena Theatre – 24 July
After four years as the lead singer for Banda Los Recoditos, Pancho Barraza struck out on his own. His 1995 debut, Mis Canciones De Amor, helped launch his solo career, and it remains a fan favorite, with the singer-songwriter’s Spotify account boasting nearly 3.5 million monthly listeners. Fans of Mexican traditional music can see Barraza perform at Arena Theatre this Saturday.

Band Of Horses
Live-Streaming – 24 July
For more than a decade, Band Of Horses have been a household name. The band’s third record, Infinite Arms, received a Grammy nomination in 2010 after Q Magazine called it “the next great American album,” and looking back it’s hard to dispute this claim. The Seattle rockers have only released two albums since – Mirage Rock in 2012 and Why Are You Ok in 2016 – and neither received as much acclaim as Infinite Arms, but Ben Bridwell’s captivating lyrics continue to bring fans out in droves. See Band Of Horse live-stream a concert this Saturday.

