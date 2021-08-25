Houston Concert Watch 8/25: Marc Anthony, Slim Thug and More

Marc Anthony at Toyota Center in February 2019 Photo by Marco Torres

"The Houston Texans are 2-0" isn't a sentence I expected to write at any point in the year - even if it's only the preseason - but here we are. Here's hoping our backups can pummel the defending Super Bowl champions this weekend before the regular season begins. Keep scrolling to see the best shows coming to Houston this week as well as a live-streaming option.Combining dream rock and emo, Armor For Sleep was an artsy kid’s dream back in the early- to mid-2000s. The New Jersey-based outfit disbanded more than a decade ago, but they’ve reunited for a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of, which tells the story of a man’s journey through the afterlife. Supported by Never Loved, Silence Of You and The Cold Seas, Armor For Sleep are scheduled to perform on Friday at Warehouse Live.A decade after its release, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’was certified platinum by the RIAA. The Florida-based rock outfit – which has released a total of five records since 2006 – remains best known for its debut album, which boasted the singles “Face Down,” “False Pretense” and “Your Guardian Angel,” all of which are still on regular rotation at radio stations around the US. Supported by Oh, Sleeper and Scarlett O’Hara, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will perform at Ayva Center on Friday night.Pearl Jam recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary with the release of an MTV Unplugged live album. The grunge rockers have been in the mainstream since their debut album, which boasted the hit singles “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Now.” Since then, the Pacific Northwesterners have released nearly a dozen records, all of which have garnered quite a bit of fanfare. On Friday night, Pearl Jam will stream a 2014 performance ofin its entirety.These days, reggaeton and trap dominate popular Latin music. But Marc Anthony – one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time – isn’t interested in trends. In 2019, he released his 12th studio album– which gave fans more of the same percussion-driven salsa that made him a household name – and served as a clear statement that the acclaimed singer-songwriter won’t be hopping on any bandwagons in order to remain relevant. Fans can see him at Smart Financial Centre this Friday.Slim Thug became a household name in 2004, when his guest verse on Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” introduced the world to the Houston native’s thicker-than-a-bowl-of-oatmeal southern drawl. Since then, he has released countless mixtapes and a dozen studio albums – including the Pharrell-produced, which remains one of his most iconic offerings to date. The self-declared boss of all bosses will perform at Scout Bar on Saturday.his week