Houston Concert Watch 9/8: Kevin Gates, Harry Styles and More

click to enlarge Kevin Gates at Bayou Music Center (formerly Revention) in 2019 Photo by Jennifer Lake

Hope everyone had a good Labor Day. Quite a few concerts worth checking out this week. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap. And be sure to check with the venue before attending any shows – many are now requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry.Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite in 2018. After more than a year of regularly live-streaming performances, the band is finally back on tour. In support of their latest album, Anberlin will perform tonight at House Of Blues.Kevin Gates’ debut album, name for his daughter Islah, received critical acclaim for its melodies and emotional depth. It launched the Louisiana native into the mainstream and was certified double platinum by the RIAA the same year it was released. Five years on, Gates remains a prolific wordsmith whose inimitable voice entrances listeners who are eagerly awaiting his third record. See him live at Bayou Music Center this Thursday.I had the opportunity to see City And Colour in 2016, at which point I wasn’t all that familiar with Dallas Green’s catalog. But within the first 20 minutes of the show, I was blown away by his range, which extended from atmospheric prog-rock to acoustic ballads with weighty lyricism. A few months back, the Canadian singer-songwriter teased a new album, so fans shouldn’t miss the opportunity to see him live and hear some original music at House Of Blues on Thursday night.In the early 2000s, Mr. Worldwide was Mr. 305. The Miami native made a name for himself through crude lyricism and crunk beats before transitioning from hip hop to a more pop-oriented sound. Along the way, he shed the tall-tees for tailored suits. From humble beginnings as a son of Cuban expatriates, Pitbull embodies the American dream for many. His infectious tunes – which boast features from the likes of Ne-Yo, Kesha and Daddy Yankee – serve as an uplifting soundtrack. Fans can see him alongise Iggy Azalea this Friday at the Woodlands Pavilion.Harry Styles cut his teeth as a member of One Direction. The boy band put out five albums between 2011 and 2015, and Styles has released two solo records since. His latest,, garnered critical acclaim and has been certified double platinum since its release in 2019. Thanks in no small part to the indie pop track “Watermelon Sugar” – which has become a meme on social media – the British icon’s status as a global heartthrob endures. Supported by Jenny Lewis, Styles will perform at the Toyota Center on Monday night.