Houston Concert Watch 6/8: Bun B, Machine Gun Kelly, and More

One of the greatest things about being a music fan in Houston — aside from the high quality of local artistry — is that choices abound. Whether your tastes run from rap to rock to blues, there is a show for you this week. Cases in point:
Hot on the heels of a Houston appearance by New Kids on the Block a couple of weeks ago, fellow boy band titans The Backstreet Boys will arrive at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Tuesday. In point of fact, neither band has any boys in it at this point, but “middle-aged men bands” doesn’t have much of a ring to it. It should be noted that the BSB guys have been crushing it over the past few years, with their 2019 album DNA hitting the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart and a Las Vegas residency running for two years.
No less an authority than Mick Jagger has recently given props to Machine Gun Kelly, praising his “post-punk vibe” and giving his young colleague credit for showing that “there is a bit of life left in rock and roll.” Kelly brings his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Toyota Center on Friday, showcasing his signature mix of rap and rock. In addition to his musical exploits, MGK’s personal life has managed to keep his name in the press. His engagement to actress Megan Fox was announced a few months ago, and his long-running (very public) feuds with musicians Eminem, G-Eazy, and Slipknot front man Corey Taylor are legendary.
Houston blues legend Trudy Lynn will take the stage on Friday at the Big Easy. Lynn was born and raised in the Fifth Ward and counts guitarist Albert Collins as one of her early mentors. The last few years have been busy ones, filled with awards, best-selling albums, and concert tours. It is beyond worth it to catch Ms. Lynn at home, in her element. And who knows, Steve Krase and Rock Romano may well be along for the ride. Really, you can’t go wrong.
Shaun Cassidy recorded a No. 1 record (“Da Doo Ron Ron” in 1978) and starred in a hit television show (The Hardy Boys / Nancy Drew Mysteries 1977 – 1979) before jumping behind the camera and establishing a career as a television writer, director, and producer. It seems that the desire to tread the boards has never completely gone away, though, as Cassidy will be onstage at the Dosey Doe Big Barn tonight, playing music and telling stories from the good old days. Quick quiz: Did Shaun Cassidy play the role of: A. Frank Hardy, B. Joe Hardy, or C. Nancy Drew?
Catapulting from his beyond-successful appearance at this year’s rodeo, hometown rapper Bun B will crank up Summer Jam HTX this Saturday at the SoHo Festival Grounds. The bill includes, in addition to Bun, Moneybagg Yo, Latto, Tink, Saucy Santana, and Lil’ Flip among many others. Organizers promise “the biggest party in Texas,” with “plenty of thrills, vibes, and beautiful people.”
Tickets to Summer Jam HTX are available at a number of different levels, ranging from General Admission to VIP to Wanna Be a Baller. Those desiring to elevate the experience can opt for bottle service or the shelter of a cabana, but, as the man said, “You gotta pay for that.”