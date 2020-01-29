 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Celine Dion
Celine Dion
Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Houston Concert Watch 1/29: Celine Dion and More

Matthew Keever | January 29, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

The Astros have acquired a new manager, and Bill O'Brien has been named general manager of the Texans. Personally, I welcome Dusty Baker to the Bayou City, because he brings a history of success, both as a player and a manager. O'Brien's promotion, on the other hand... Well, let's just say it's always surprising to see someone fail upward. But enough about sports; on to the music.

Pick of the Week:

Celine Dion
Toyota Center – 02.01
Celine Dion became a household name in the '90s with heartfelt ballads. Her stardom reached its peak with "My Heart Will Go On," which reached No. 1 in more than 20 countries, including the United States. It's nearly impossible to maintain that level of star power, but the Canadian singer has released more than half a dozen albums since the Titanic soundtrack turned her into an international celebrity. On tour in support of her 12th studio album, Courage, Dion will perform at Toyota Center on Saturday.

The Best of the Rest:

Mortiis
White Oak Music Hall – 01.30
When artists are asked to describe their music, dungeons are rarely mentioned. But Mortiis isn't most artists. For the better part of 30 years now, this Norwegian misfit - who describes himself as shy - has been experimenting with synthesizers, industrial rock and a bit of electro-pop to create what fans have dubbed "dungeon synth." Mortiis' latest release, Spirit Of Rebellion, has been met with rave reviews, and he is by far the most interesting and unique act visiting Houston this week. Hear his dark ambient tunes this Thursday at White Oak Music Hall.

Black Pumas
White Oak Music Hall – 01.31
Few people had heard of Black Pumas before the duo was nominated for a Grammy this year, but landing your name alongside the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X — all of whom saw quite a bit of mainstream success in 2019 — is sure to turn some heads. The Austin-based outfit's debut, self-titled album sees Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada blending psychedelic stylings with soulful vocals. It makes for a unique listening experience, which the duo will bring to White Oak Music Hall on Friday night.

Chaka Khan
Arena Theatre – 02.01
Ten-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan needs no introduction, but we'll do our best. The Queen of Funk made a name for herself as a member of Rufus, whose 1974 hit "Tell Me Something Good" launched the band into the mainstream and left plenty of room for Khan to embark on a solo career. On tour in support of Hello Happiness, her 12th solo album and first release in more than a decade, Khan will showcase her soulful vocals this Saturday at Arena Theatre.

Ron Pope
House of Blues – 02.03
Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, which should be reason enough to give him a listen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience have led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which will make their way onto his next album, Bone Structure. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker will visit House of Blues on Monday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

