Streaming Concert Watch 4/22: Nathan Quick and More

While Houston continues adhering to social distancing guidelines, the Houston Press will continue doing its best to keep readers abreast of the best streaming concerts taking place in lieu of live performances. Beginning with this week's post, I have decided to focus on local and regional acts, many of whom rely on booking shows to make ends meet.

If you value their music, I hope make it a priority to support them financially, assuming you're able to do so. Also, since I'm not omniscient, there's a good chance that I'm unaware of a lot of great live streaming options. So if you are a musician based in or around Houston who would like to be included in our weekly roundup, please get in touch with me on Facebook or Twitter. And keep washing your hands.

Nathan Quick

6:30 p.m. CST - April 22

For more than a decade now, Nathan Quick has been a staple of the Bayou City's music scene. The folksy, bluesy rock and roll singer's most recent release "Southern Miles" combines just about everything the Houston native does well. Built on a sense of yearning, sporting his signature gruff vocals and culminating in an impressive guitar solo near the end, it's another track to add to his growing catalog of classics. Catch his live stream on Zoom tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Fat Tony

11 p.m. CST - April 23

Anthony Obi – better known by his stage name, Fat Tony – has been touting his hometown since his debut album. 2010’s RABDARGAB – a reference to a ‘90s-era campaign that rewarded students with a dollar for reading a book – introduced the public to his unique style, one that had been a hit with locals for years. Since then, Tony has released more than half a dozen albums, collaborating with the likes A$AP Rocky, Asher Roth, Kool A.D. and Bun B. See him perform on Instagram tomorrow night.

Big Freedia

8 p.m. CST - April 24

Big Freedia made "bounce music" mainstream. The New Orleans native preached body positivity before it was in vogue and has been providing lively, upbeat representation for the LGBTQ community since the late '90s. Despite the weight she has carried for all these years, Freedia's music and message remains overwhelmingly upbeat and fun. Proceeds from her performance on Friday night will benefit the New Orleans Disaster Relief Fund.

DJ Dayta

8 p.m. CST - April 24

The Kracker Nuttz were first introduced to the Houston community in 1998, when two brothers' shared passion for turntables eventually landed them a recurring gig on 97.9 The Box. For more than 20 years, the collective - which now comprises more than a dozen members - has been keeping heads bobbing, tops dropping and trunks knocking throughout the city. DJ Dayta, a member of the Nuttz for the better part of a decade, will be live streaming on Twitch this Friday. Tune in for an eclectic mix of Houston hip hop, Afrobeat remixes, Latin rhythms and more.

Kam Franklin

8 p.m. CST - April 25

The Suffers are well-known for being a literal big band. Unfortunately, due to social distancing guidelines, the band's eight members are currently unable to physically share space right now. But that hasn't kept front woman Kam Franklin from bringing her fans a healthy dose of soulful vocals and encouraging lyrics. If you need your spirits lifted, Kam's your gal. You can watch her weekly live stream this Saturday on Facebook and Instagram.