Streaming Concert Watch 6/3: Clint Black and More

Recently, some Houston music venues — notably Warehouse Live and The Secret Group — have reopened with social-distancing policies in place. While we're excited to see local businesses begin returning to normal, we recognize that not everyone is comfortable attending live concerts yet. So we have compiled another list of the best live-streaming options this week and, beginning next week, our list will become a hybrid, showcasing both in-person and live-streaming options. As always, we invite regional acts to reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter about any concerts they have planned between June 10 and 16.

Clint Black

8 p.m. CST – June 3

Last year, Clint Black celebrated the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough debut Killin’ Time. After reveling in his former glories with a commemorative live record, the Grammy Award-winning country music icon returned to the studio to work on his 13th studio album, Out Of Sane, which is slate for a June 19 release. In lieu of a supporting tour, which would be a difficult undertaking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston native will be live-streaming performances from his home studio. The first of many is scheduled for tonight.

Rhett Miller

11 p.m. CST – June 3

Over the past 30 years, Rhett Miller has released eight solo albums, complimenting a dozen offerings from his alt-country outfit The Old 97’s. The Texas native cut his teeth touring the Bible Belt, eventually becoming a fan favorite in his adopted hometown of Dallas before breaking out as an indie favorite nationwide. His music offers a little something for everyone, seamlessly blending an indie feel with just enough twang to remind us all that Miller is indeed from the Lone Star State. Fans can watch his live stream tonight.

The Wonder Years

5 p.m. CST – June 5

For the past decade and a half, The Wonder Years have been putting out some of the most earnest, heartfelt pop-punk in the business. Shifting between whispering vocals and shrill cries, front man Dan "Soupy" Campbell shares the most intimate details of his life with fans, in the hope that others might find solace in his lyrics. Over the course of six studio albums, the Philadelphia rockers have explored themes of loneliness on the road, feelings of inadequacy and general unrest about this whole life thing, combining elements of emo, punk and alt-rock for some pretty anthemic tracks. The band will live-stream an extended set on Friday.

The Legendary Ingramettes

1 p.m. CST – June 6

For more than half a century, The Ingramettes were one of America’s most celebrated gospel groups. But in 2015, founding member Maggie Ingram – lovingly referred to as “Mama” by her band mates – passed away at the age of 84, leading to an indefinite hiatus for the renowned outfit. Recently, Ingram’s daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller re-formed (and slightly renamed) The Legendary Ingramettes in an effort to preserve her mother’s memory and share her inspirational art with the world. In partnership with the US State Department, the gospel icons will live-stream a performance from Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia, on Saturday.

The Kat Edmonson Show

7 p.m. CST – June 7

Kat Edmonson has made quite a name for herself in jazz circles over the past 10 years. The Houston native — who boasts a voice that makes her music sound like something you might find in your grandparents' record collection — is ethereal in a way that doesn't sound forced, a unique trait that has landed a few of her albums on the Billboard Heatseekers and contemporary jazz charts. The coronavirus outbreak cut short her tour in support of her fifth solo outing, but fans can see her perform from her home via Facebook on Sunday.