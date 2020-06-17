Houston Concert Watch 6/17: Amanda Shires and More

Late last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warned that Houston "may be reaching the precipice of a disaster" regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic. That being the case, the Houston Press' weekly concert watch will continue to skew toward streaming options. As always, we invite any regional acts with shows planned between June 24 and 30 to reach out to us via email, Facebook or Twitter with information about upcoming performances.

Amanda Shires

5 p.m. CST – June 17

In 2016, Amanda Shires had an idea. Fed up with a lack of female representation on country radio, the Lubbock native contacted fellow singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and proposed forming a female version of The Highwaymen. Alongside Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris, the quartet released an eponymous album, which has since been met with critical acclaim. Shires also boasts eight solo studio albums to her name, most recently 2018's To The Sunset. Back in February, she released a new single, "Deciphering Dreams," which we hope is just one of many songs she has prepared for yet another full-length record. See her perform with Jason Isbell, Keb Mo, Rosanne Cash, John Oats and more tonight. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Music Health Alliance.

New Found Glory

4 p.m. CST – June 19

While they may not be as widely regarded as the likes of blink-182 and Fall Out Boy, whose careers have continued to flourish for more than two decades, New Found Glory was a pioneering force back when pop-punk anthems still sounded fresh in the early 2000s. Many of the Florida quartet’s albums - namely their self-titled, major-label debut - remain iconic pieces of the genre's history, worth listening to for younger fans of Real Friends, Boston Manor and the like. Celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, New Found Glory will perform a 40-song livestream on Friday. Tune in for an evening of sing-alongs and good vibes.

J Balvin

6 p.m. CST – June 20

At this point, it wouldn't be fair to label J Balvin a Latin pop star. It's technically correct, since he's A) Latin and a B) a pop star, but it minimizes his impact as an artist. Balvin has grown into an international force in recent years, collaborating with the likes of Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé, racking up accolades along the way. His tunes incorporate plenty of reggateon flavor, but they're also as easily accessible as anything else on the radio these days. Beyond music, Balvin is also a burgeoning fashionista, having recently unveiled his own pair of Air Jordans, which will be available for purchase later this year. Fans of buenas vibras can watch the Colombian singer-songwriter perform “Behind The Colores: The Live Experience” from his home in Medellín on Saturday.

2 Chainz

3 p.m. CST – June 20

This Saturday, Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will live-stream a concert from K&K Soul Food, a staple of the Atlanta community for more than 50 years. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides grant assistance to at-risk small businesses. Sponsored by live entertainment company Superfly, Brandi Carlile and T-Pain will also perform during the online music festival, which has been dubbed Small Business Live, which was created to raise funds for minority-owned companies throughout the U.S.

Clint Black

7 p.m. CST – June 20

Last year, Clint Black celebrated the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough debut Killin’ Time. After reveling in his former glories with a commemorative live record, the Grammy Award-winning country music icon returned to the studio to work on his 13th studio album, Out Of Sane, which is slated for a June 19 release. In lieu of a supporting tour, which would be a difficult undertaking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston native will be live-streaming performances from his home studio. Black will live-stream his first performance since the release of his latest record this Saturday via Facebook.