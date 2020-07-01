Streaming Concert Watch 7/1: Bowling For Soup and More

Is it already (and yet only) July? So far, it feel like 2020 has been simultaneously the shortest and longest year on record. This whole pandemic has thrown me for a loop, and I’ve never had such an open calendar since I had a driver’s license. But I'm trying to count my blessings and keep a positive attitude. Fortunately, plenty of talented artists are still live-streaming concerts to lift our spirits and keep us entertained while we do our best to social distance. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for the extended weekend, including a couple of Fourth of July performances.

Bowling For Soup

6 p.m. CST – July 1

For more than a quarter century, Texas’ own Bowling For Soup has been sharing its unique (read: smartass) take on pop-rock. Twenty-six years in the music business is an impressive feat no matter the artist, but it’s even more so considering the fact that this quartet never took itself too seriously. With 10 studio albums and a Grammy nomination to their name, these Denton rockers have proved to be more than a flash in the pan. See front man Jaret Reddick perform “All Requests!” – which will surely include the hits “1985” and “Girl All The Bad Guys Want” – tonight.

Rhett Miller

2 a.m. CST – July 2

Over the past 30 years, Rhett Miller has released eight solo albums, complementing a dozen offerings from his alt-country outfit The Old 97’s. The Texas native cut his teeth touring the Bible Belt, eventually becoming a fan favorite in his adopted hometown of Dallas before breaking out as an indie favorite nationwide. His music offers a little something for everyone, seamlessly blending an indie feel with just enough twang to remind us all that he's from the Lone Star State. Fans of alt-country can see him perform tomorrow night.

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m. CST – July 3

The Zac Brown Band is a unique outfit. Equal parts a traditional country big band and boundary-pushing genre-hoppers, these Georgia natives fuse country with bluegrass, regularly sprinkling in rock-and-roll with nods to pop music as well. Not all of their albums have been hits, and recent outings have polarized listeners. But crowd-pleasers like “Chicken Fried,” “Goodbye In Her Eyes," “Colder Weather” and "Highway 20 Ride" are likely to keep their massive fan base buying tickets for the foreseeable future. The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning outfit will live stream a concert benefiting Camp Southern Ground on Friday.

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

3:30 p.m. – July 4

Willie Nelson is a man of the people. The redheaded stranger rose to prominence within the outlaw country subgenre in the '60s and has since collaborated with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg and Norah Jones, to name just a few. Despite penning some of the most intimate, heartfelt ballads ever recorded, the Texas native continues to sport an upbeat, comical wit well into his 80s. Recently, Nelson made his 11th appearance at RodeoHouston, marking one of the final shows to occur in the Bayou City before the novel coronavirus put the world on pause. This year, he will stream his annual 4th of July Picnic with fans live from Pedernales Studios, just a stone’s throw from Nelson’s ranch in Luck, Texas. One dollar from each ticket sold will support The Luck Reunion Fund, and donations will be matched by Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Karbach. Good music for a good cause. Don't miss it.

Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. CST – July 4

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now, and she continues to delight, most recently with her 10th studio album Copy That. Her latest offering boasts a little something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel-inspired. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between roles, making for an enjoyable 53 minutes of good tunes. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will live stream a performance from the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday