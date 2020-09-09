Streaming Concert Watch 9/9: Ruthie Foster, Cody Jinks and More

Welcome to the Houston Press' streaming concert watch. This week, I've highlighted an innovative icon, an up-and-coming folk starlet, an established but criminally underappreciated country artist, one of the most powerful contemporary voices in Texas and a crotchety singer-songwriter who may have penned the most honest 2020 theme song. Keep scrolling to see what's streaming this week and where to tune in.

Wyclef Jean

7 p.m. CST – September 9

For more than 20 years now, Wyclef Jean has been a household name. Following a successful – albeit short – stint as a founding member of The Fugees, the Haitian-American singer, rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist released his first solo outing, The Carnival, in 1997. With three Grammys and nine solo records to his name, Jean might be music royalty by now had his reputation not been tarnished by a very public scandal involving the mismanagement of funds for a now-defunct charity. Financials aside, Jean remains a unique voice in the industry and an innovator whose hits outnumber his misses. Fans can watch him perform The Carnival in its entirety tonight, live from The Apollo Theater.

Margo Price

7 p.m. CST – September 10

Since 2016, Margo Price has been a rising star. The Illinois native put out her debut — Midwest Farmer’s Daughter — on Jack White’s Third Man Records label nearly half a decade ago, and she has since released two more albums. Her latest, the Sturgill Simpson produced That’s How Rumors Get Started, saw the Nashville transplant incorporating a bit more southern rock and folk into her repertoire as she brought a new sound with her to her new label, Lomo Vista Records. Price will perform two concerts in two nights at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday, and fans can tune in to the live-stream via Fans.com.

Sara Evans

6 p.m. CST – September 11

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now, and she continues to delight, most recently with her 10th studio album Copy That. Her latest offering boasts a little something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel-inspired. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between roles, making for an enjoyable 53 minutes of good tunes. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will be discussing her new memoir "Born To Fly" on Friday.

Ruthie Foster

5:30 p.m. CST – September 12

The last time I wrote about three-time Grammy Award nominee Ruthie Foster, the Texas native was scheduled to bring her soulful blend of blues and folk at McGonigel's Mucky Duck last June. Since then, Foster has released a live recording – Live At The Paramount – which was a welcome reprieve from the pandemic blues, but she still hasn't put out any new music since 2017's Joy Come Back. Fortunately, the woman who Rolling Stone called "pure magic to watch and hear" is scheduled to perform at the virtual CT Folk Festival, so fans can tune in to hear a heartfelt, powerful performance on Saturday.

Cody Jinks

7 p.m. CST – September 12

For a guy who’s barely out of his 30s, Cody Jinks sure has had a prolific career. With ten studio albums to his name, the Fort Worth native is a country artist by way of rock music. Recently, the singer-songwriter released “Watch The World Die,” an ominous, quarantine-inspired track that bemoans the state of things in the days of Covid-19 and national unrest. While many of his contemporaries lean their country-tinged music toward Top 40 pop, Jinks — who formerly fronted a thrash metal outfit — gears his toward listeners who enjoy whiskey and hard-living. Catch his live stream on Saturday.