Streaming Concert Watch 9/16: Alicia Keys, Sheryl Crow and More

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently said Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level could be lowered from red (stay home) to orange (minimize all contact) in a matter of days. Doesn’t sound like much of a win but these days, we’ll take any good news regarding the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, there still doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the woes of live music venues, so keep scrolling to see what streaming concerts are on tap this week.

Sara Evans

8 p.m. CST – September 17

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now, and she continues to delight, most recently with her 10th studio album Copy That. Her latest offering boasts a little something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel-inspired. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between roles, making for an enjoyable 53 minutes of good tunes. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will perform on the Sweet tomorrow night.

Alicia Keys

5 p.m. CST – September 18

Alicia Keys was scheduled to perform at Smart Financial Centre earlier this week, but the show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for fans of the singer-songwriter and pianist extraordinaire, Keys made good use of her time away from touring to put the finishing touches on her seventh studio album, which comes out this Friday. In support of the release, the New York native will perform music from ALICIA – her first album in four years – for one night only.

Anberlin

7 p.m. CST – September 18

Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite for a single show in 2018. Shortly after that, the Florida-based rock outfit announced a U.S. tour, which included a stop in Houston about a year ago. Since the pandemic forced us all into lockdown, the band has been regularly streaming performances. It's unclear whether these reunions are the beginning of a new chapter or just another chance for fans to catch the band's farewell tour, so longtime listeners should be sure to see Anberlin perform while they can. The band will perform Cities in its entirety on Friday night.

Sheryl Crow

8 p.m. CST – September 18

Sheryl Crow’s 1993 debut, Tuesday Night Music Club, reached double-platinum status thanks in no small part due to the single “All I Wanna Do,” which won two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and received a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. Since then, the former Michael Jackson backup singer has released a total of 11 studio albums, the last of which Crow has hinted may be her last formal outing. Fans can see her perform from her “Big Green Barn” on Friday night.

Ron Pope

7:30 p.m. CST – September 19

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure, which was released in March. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker – who, like most artists, has been relegated to live-streaming his performances – will host his 34th “Live! And In Sweatpants” show this Saturday.