Streaming Concert Watch 12/30: Justin Bieber, KISS and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

The end of 2020 is finally in sight, folks. Like most of the world's population, I can't wait to say goodbye to this nightmare year and usher in 2021. There are some great live-streaming concerts happening this week to help you welcome the New Year, and we've compiled a few below. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.

Moby

Live-Streaming – 30 December

Over the past 30 years, Richard Melville Hall – better known by the moniker Moby – has done a lot to help usher dance music into the mainstream. After years of producing, remixing and working as a DJ, the New York native found commercial success with 1999’s Play, which Rolling Stone magazine has included on its list one of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Celebrating the release of his 18th studio album, Live Ambients – Improvised Recordings Vol. 1, Moby will live-stream a performance tonight. Fans can tune in on Twitch.

Patti Smith

Live-Streaming – 30 December

When Patti Smith moved to New Jersey at the tender age of 9, she felt like an outcast. She found refuge in music and poetry and eventually made her way to New York, where she became an integral part of the Manhattan art scene in the late ‘60s. Less than a decade later, she signed with Arista Records and released her debut studio album Horses, which is still considered by many to be her best work. Since then, the prolific poet has released a total of 11 records and penned more than two dozen books. Celebrating her 74th birthday, Smith and her band will live-stream a performance via Veeps tonight.

Justin Bieber

Live-Streaming – 31 December

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has had a tumultuous few years. Since the release of his debut My World 2.0 more than a decade ago, Biebs has been charged with vandalism, arrested for driving under the influence and banned from performing in China. And while many enjoyed the schadenfreude of watching a talented kid become his own undoing, the young man found space to grow as both a person and an artist. His recent mea culpa “Lonely” saw the 26-year-old bare his emotions in a track that was equal parts apology, confession and indictment of the unrealistic expectations he was held to throughout his childhood. Returning to the stage for his first live show since 2017, Bieber will perform via Moment House on New Year’s Eve.

KISS

Live-Streaming – 31 December

Half a decade ago, someone told me that KISS is a circus that every adult should see at least once in his or her lifetime, and I haven’t found a better way to describe them. After nearly 10 months removed from the stage, the New York glam rockers will send of 2020 with the “biggest and baddest concert ever and record-breaking pyrotechnics show of the year.” It’s a bold proclamation, but it’s coming from the same guys who refer to their performances the “greatest show on earth.” Fans can tune in on New Year’s Eve to bid good riddance to 2020.

Major Lazer

Live-Streaming – 31 December

Recently, White Oak Music Hall hosted its first in-person concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut its doors and rethink its business. One of those was Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, who recently released their fourth studio album, Music Is The Weapon. Because of social distancing guidelines, tickets were limited (and they went fast). Fortunately, anyone who missed the trio’s visit to the Bayou City in October can see the group perform alongside plenty of other EDM acts on New Year’s Eve.