Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival

Typically, when festivals get announced in today's world, it's done by a giant corporation and not an artist. However, with the newly announced Astroworld Festival from Travis Scott, it's clearly something different. Set to take place on November 17 at NRG Park, Scott and Scoremore as well as LiveNation concerts are ready to give fans a festival in the shadow of the former theme park residence.

Astroworld Festival could be a new event worth keeping an eye on. Artwork courtesy of Scoremore

With a full lineup to be revealed soon, the festival is set to tickets ranging in various degrees of price ranges and experiences. Taking over the 350-acre property, it seems that Scott is ready to give Houston a bit of the magic from his latest release Astroworld to prove he's come far from his beginnings in Missouri City. The festival promoters say it's a chance "to create a space for Travis' fans to come together and celebrate all things La Flame while also having a substantial and positive economic and cultural impact on the city." While the full lineup will be released to the public in coming weeks, Scott is the festival's headliner.

The all ages festival should certainly be worth attending. Early bird tickets will go on sale, Monday August 13 at 10 a.m.; $89 to $250. You can also register for a pre-sale password to get tickets at Astroworldfest.com today, ahead of the sale to the general public on Monday.