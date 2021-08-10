Support Us

713 Music Hall Announces Its Grand Opening Concert Lineup With Willie on First

August 10, 2021 10:02AM

Willie Nelson will kick things off for Houston's newest music venue Photo by Jack Gorman
Houston's newest concert venue, 713 Music Hall, will welcome a Texas treasure as the special guest chosen to begin its much-anticipated Houston music annals. Willie Nelson & Family will be the first artists to perform at the downtown show space, located at 401 Franklin in the POST Houston complex. The world's most familiar Red Headed Stranger and his band will hit the stage on November 17 to officially kick off a new era for Houston concert-goers. Tickets to the venue's inaugural event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 13.

Music fans won't need to wait long to see a second show at the venue following its opener. Live Nation released a list of confirmed 2021 shows today, which includes back-to-back nights featuring electronic dance act RÜFÜS DU SOL on November 18 and 19, the first night of which is already sold out. Whiskey Myers takes the stage November 20 and Evanescence with Halestorm on November 21. The club’s opening week lineup is indicative of the diverse acts 713 Music Hall intends to book in its promising future.

“Music is all about connection, and we are proud the 713 Music Hall reps its hometown in such a great way as it connects artists with fans in Houston,” said Sherri Sosa, president of Venue Nation, which will manage the space, in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait to open the doors and bring even more live music to the city.”

When music fans do enter the space, they're expected to be astounded by its state-of-the-art capabilities. The 5,000-capacity venue was designed to give its audiences an intimate concert experience while maintaining world class amenities like VIP boxes, multiple seating levels and bars and lounges within the space.

For added measure, and living up to the spirit of its moniker, 713 Music Hall has scheduled Khruangbin for a New Year’s Eve show to close 2021. The music festival darlings are one of Houston's best and most popular bands and not too long ago played a night at White Oak Music Hall we deemed a top concert of the year. They're the perfect choice for propelling the upstart show space into an exciting new year and future.
