Texans Pick 33rd Overall Friday, Here's the History of that Pick

Logan Hall Buccaneers 2022

Tyson Campbell Jaguars 2021

Tee Higgins Bengals 2020

Byron Murphy Cardinals 2019

Austin Corbett Browns 2018

Kevin King Packers 2017

Kevin Dodd Titans 2016

Landon Collins Giants 2015

Xavier Su'a-Filo Texans 2014

Johnathan Cyprien Jaguars 2013

Brian Quick Rams 2012

Ras-I Dowling Patriots 2011

Rodger Saffold Rams 2010

Louis Delmas Lions 2009

Donnie Avery Rams 2008

Alan Branch Cardinals 2007

DeMeco Ryans Texans 2006

David Baas 49ers 2005

Karlos Dansby Cardinals 2004

Eric Steinbach Bengals 2003

Jabar Gaffney Texans 2002

Quincy Morgan Browns 2001

Darren Howard Saints 2000



The last two days, we've gone through the recent history of the first two picks with which Texans enter this weekend's NFL draft. The 2nd and 12th overall picks in this draft are crucial to the Texans' rebuilding efforts, but so, too, is the 33rd overall pick, which this year, because the Dolphins had to forfeit their first round pick in a tampering scandal, is the second pick of the second.In the same three drafts where they've had the first overall pick in the draft — 2002, 2006, and 2014 — they have also owned the 33rd overall pick in the draft, and one of those players would go on to become, we hope, one of the most important figures in the history of the franchise. More on that in a moment. For now, here is the list of 21st century 33rd overall picks As we start to drift into the second round, it's hard to put players in a "bust" bucket, so rather than separate them into stars and busts, let's just touch on a few familiar names at 33. Karlos Dansby was a very solid defensive player in the league for 14 seasons. Roger Saffold is still kicking around after over a decade playing guard in the league. Tee Higgins might end up getting paid like a number one receiver this offseason, either by the Bengals or a potential trade partner. Then, there is DeMeco...The best player on this list, at the peak of their respective powers, might be DeMeco Ryans, who, at his best, was the best defensive rookie in football in 2006 and who made multiple Pro Bowls before the NRG Stadium turf got him for leg injuries in 2010 as a Texan, and in 2014 as an Eagle. The Texans selected two other players at 33 overall. In 2002, they took Jabar Gaffney, WR out of Florida, who would go not to play a decade of solid, if unspectacular, football for various teams. in 2014, the Texans passed on Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo to take guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, a horrific pick considering the team's needs at the time. Somehow, he managed to hang around the league through 2021.This is another pick that the Texans could move off of, if they decide to trade back into the first round on Thursday night. That said, let's float a few names that could be in play here. The most mocked player to the Texans at 33 overall is Georgia Tech edge rusher KEION WHITE, who is a physical, active defender. If the Texans don't use their 12th overall pick on a wide receiver, there is hope that TCU's QUENTIN JOHNSTON could fall here. I wouldn't mind seeing them take Alabama RB JAHMYR GIBBS here either. If they go tight end, maybe Notre Dame's MICHAEL MAYER falls to the top of the second round. Finally, if they have yet to take a quarterback, then this pick could get moved into the first round for Tennessee's HENDON HOOKER.