Texans Pick 33rd Overall Friday, Here's the History of that Pick

In the same three drafts where they've had the first overall pick in the draft — 2002, 2006, and 2014 — they have also owned the 33rd overall pick in the draft, and one of those players would go on to become, we hope, one of the most important figures in the history of the franchise. More on that in a moment. For now, here is the list of 21st century 33rd overall picks:
Logan Hall Buccaneers 2022NOTEWORTHY NAMES
Tyson Campbell Jaguars 2021
Tee Higgins Bengals 2020
Byron Murphy Cardinals 2019
Austin Corbett Browns 2018
Kevin King Packers 2017
Kevin Dodd Titans 2016
Landon Collins Giants 2015
Xavier Su'a-Filo Texans 2014
Johnathan Cyprien Jaguars 2013
Brian Quick Rams 2012
Ras-I Dowling Patriots 2011
Rodger Saffold Rams 2010
Louis Delmas Lions 2009
Donnie Avery Rams 2008
Alan Branch Cardinals 2007
DeMeco Ryans Texans 2006
David Baas 49ers 2005
Karlos Dansby Cardinals 2004
Eric Steinbach Bengals 2003
Jabar Gaffney Texans 2002
Quincy Morgan Browns 2001
Darren Howard Saints 2000
As we start to drift into the second round, it's hard to put players in a "bust" bucket, so rather than separate them into stars and busts, let's just touch on a few familiar names at 33. Karlos Dansby was a very solid defensive player in the league for 14 seasons. Roger Saffold is still kicking around after over a decade playing guard in the league. Tee Higgins might end up getting paid like a number one receiver this offseason, either by the Bengals or a potential trade partner. Then, there is DeMeco...
TEXAN TIES
The best player on this list, at the peak of their respective powers, might be DeMeco Ryans, who, at his best, was the best defensive rookie in football in 2006 and who made multiple Pro Bowls before the NRG Stadium turf got him for leg injuries in 2010 as a Texan, and in 2014 as an Eagle. The Texans selected two other players at 33 overall. In 2002, they took Jabar Gaffney, WR out of Florida, who would go not to play a decade of solid, if unspectacular, football for various teams. in 2014, the Texans passed on Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo to take guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, a horrific pick considering the team's needs at the time. Somehow, he managed to hang around the league through 2021.
FIVE NAMES TO WATCH FOR ON FRIDAY NIGHT
This is another pick that the Texans could move off of, if they decide to trade back into the first round on Thursday night. That said, let's float a few names that could be in play here. The most mocked player to the Texans at 33 overall is Georgia Tech edge rusher KEION WHITE, who is a physical, active defender. If the Texans don't use their 12th overall pick on a wide receiver, there is hope that TCU's QUENTIN JOHNSTON could fall here. I wouldn't mind seeing them take Alabama RB JAHMYR GIBBS here either. If they go tight end, maybe Notre Dame's MICHAEL MAYER falls to the top of the second round. Finally, if they have yet to take a quarterback, then this pick could get moved into the first round for Tennessee's HENDON HOOKER.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.