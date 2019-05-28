Move Over Southfork, Feast Your Eyes on These Texas Ranches For Sale

Hang your hat at Arch Stanton Ranch where seven antique windmills have been restored.

If you've got a taste for bourbon and branch, like to watch the sun set over the back 40, and have a closet full of cowboy boots, then maybe it's time to find a working ranch to hang that hat. Southfork Ranch, made famous from television's Dallas, isn't on the market — it's making a good living hosting weddings and tours — but here are five fabulous Texas ranches that are on the market right now, y'all. Brand not included.

Arch Stanton Ranch is just ten minutes west of Main Street in Fredericksburg. Photo by J.P. Morales

It took decades to find and reassemble seven structures from the 1700s and 1800s at Arch Stanton Ranch. Photo by J.P. Morales

Arch Stanton Ranch

Address: 236 Doss Spring Creek Road near Fredericksburg

Number of acres: 475

Bells and whistles: Seven antique windmills that have been restored to working condition, and two pools. Primary residence is almost 10,000 square feet, features six bedrooms and was crafted from an 1800s schoolhouse, a circa 1800 carriage house, an early 1800s Dutch barn, and antique corn cribbed cabins. The compound is "more beautiful than you could ever imagine," says Gary Dolch with Compass RE Texas.

Provenance: The Arch Stanton Ranch is home to the largest collection of rare, historically significant restored antique barns in the country, and maybe the world. They were painstakingly reconstructed by a team of specialist craftsmen, blacksmiths, stone masons, architects, designers and artisans.

Distance from downtown Houston: 252 miles

Listing price: $19.995 million

For more information: Contact Gary and Michelle Dolch with Compass RE Texas LLC, 512-656-5627, archstantonranch.com

Heaven's Gate/Faulkner Ranch has a cavern with limestone formations and several rooms. Photo by Siggi Ragnar

The 5,460 square foot main house at Heaven's Gate features a rustic Hill Country elegance. Photo by Siggi Ragnar

Cool off in the pool at Heaven's Gate in Hunt. Photo by Siggi Ragnar

Heaven's Gate Ranch

Address: 5261-B Highway 39 in Hunt

Number of acres: 2,850

Bells and whistles: An underground limestone cave with several rooms full of stalactites and stalagmites for exploring. The magnificent "Big House" is perfect for entertaining and is surrounded by more than 1,300 square feet of covered porches. Kerrville, which has an airport with a runway, is only 30 minutes away.

Provenance: Heaven's Gate is situated on a segment of land once known as the legendary Faulkner Ranch, owned and operated by the same family for almost 25 years.

Distance from downtown Houston: 293 miles

Listing price: $10.4 million

For more information: Contact Ken Hoerster with Texas Ranches for Sale, 210-859-6256, texasranchesforsale.com



The Myane Ranch has room for about 40 overnight guests. Photo by Ron Castle

The Myane Ranch has a gun range with a covered shooting area and skeet throwers. Photo by Ron Castle

Set in the Golden Triangle, The Myane Ranch has been seen on televised hunting shows. Photo by Ron Castle

The Myane Ranch

Address: 9871 FM 2691 in Crystal City

Number of acres: 4,000+

Bells and whistles: Hunters will appreciate the bounty here with whitetail bucks, javelina, turkey, quail, dove, feral hogs, ducks and fishing; while the 6,000 square foot home and 4,500 square foot guest quarters are designed for comfort.

Provenance: Once owned by Atlanta Braves MVP third baseman "Chipper" Jones and known at times as the Double Dime Ranch or High Cotton, the 9,000 acre property was split in half in 2016, with the north and south segments going to different buyers. The hunting resort has a shooting range, a dozen water wells, more than 20 stocked tanks and 25 water troughs.

Distance from downtown Houston: 326 miles

Listing price: $12.85 million

For more information: Contact Geoffrey Myane, agent/salesperson, 830-486-8555, texaslandbrokers.org; or Carl Bishop, AE Realty, 210-688-9740, thecarlbishopteam.com

The Johnson Ranch was built in the early 1900s and has been designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark. Photo by Jerrod Shelton

Anybody who purchases Johnson Ranch could soon go the way of Jed Clampett. Photo by Jerrod Shelton

Johnson Ranch

Address: 8000 County Road 1117 in Snyder

Number of acres: 3,802

Bells and whistles: Oil that is, black gold, Texas tea. This property is in Scurry County, historically the highest oil producing county in Texas. Whoever buys this property will retain 97 percent interest in the oil, which has been found 8,000 feet down. Other revenue streams include mineral, wind, cattle, hunting and agricultural.

Provenance: This Texas Historic Landmark was built in the early 1900s by W.A. Johnson, who made cement blocks from his own sand and gravel. The interior features oak woodwork handcrafted by an English carpenter.

Distance from downtown Houston: 442 miles

Listing price: $20.449 million

For more information: Contact Rogers Healy with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, 214-368-4663, rogershealy.com

Comanche Star Ranch

Address: 3701 FM 1477 in Comanche

Number of acres: 4,222

Bells and whistles: The main house is 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Plus, the seller also will convey 100 percent of owned mineral interest.

Provenance: Comanche Star Ranch is the largest contiguous ranching operation available in this part of Texas. This extensive property also features eight professionally managed trophy lakes.

Distance from downtown Houston: 286 miles

Listing price: $16.7 million

For more information: Contact Kasey Mock with The Mock Ranches Group | Keller Williams LAND, 512-275-6625, mockranches.com