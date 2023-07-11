Navigation
57 Schools Sign Up For the NES Aligned Program, Superintendent Miles Announces

July 11, 2023 12:33PM

Embracing the change: 57 schools voluntarily sign up for a new curriculum. Photo by Margaret Downing

With just a month to go before the new school year, on top of the 28 Houston ISD schools already selected by Superintendent Mike Miles for his special New Education System, another 57 have signed up to join the NES Aligned program.

The schools who opted-in cover a wide range throughout the district. There are 36 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, nine high schools and two specialty schools. The difference from the NES-designated schools is that staff members at NESA schools will not be paid at the much higher rate those at the NES schools will receive, however they will not have to go through a reconstitution process (at least for now) and reapply for their jobs. The NESA teachers will be eligible for stipends.

NESA schools will be held to the same standards and evaluation procedures as at the NES schools. \

This has to be seen as an early-on win for Miles — one he has said he didn't expect — who in a press statement Tuesday said: “This is one more clear signal that HISD educators are ready for change. They know our children can’t wait, and they want to be able to prepare their students for the workplace and world of 2035. As a district we have an obligation to help them do just that.”

