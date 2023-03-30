A Houston Insider's Guide for Final Four Visitors: 8 Things to See, Do and Eat

Listen, we don't want to overwhelm you. There is a LOT to do in the fourth largest city in America, but you will only be here a few days, so we're going to take it easy on you. So, we have restricted our list to only things you can access via walking, biking or the METRORail system. The rail is what you'll likely use to get back and forth from NRG Park to downtown — there is NOTHING to do around NRG that is worth doing, sadly — but you can also Uber or Lyft.



But with a short trip in an out of H-Town and plenty of activities related to the Final Four, we'll try to be specific. Have fun!



Go to the Houston Zoo.

Get there: Red Line Hermann Park/Rice University Stop



Stroll through Hermann Park on your way to one of only a handful of conservation zoos in the country. It's beautiful, expansive and all the money goes to wildlife. If you are feeling like something fun (particularly if you have kids with you), hop on the Hermann mini train and ride around the park. It's pretty great. You can also feed the ducks, grab a bite at their really good park cafe, Ginger Kale, or wander over to one of the museums for some culture. The whole area around Hermann is lovely with world-class museums and the Rice campus. But, for our money, the crowning jewel is the zoo.



See some local music on the Island at Continental Club.

Get there: Red Line Ensemble/HCC Stop



Unlike our cousins to the northwest in Austin, Houston is not exactly known for its live music scene. But that doesn't mean we don't have great music here. Ask Beyonce. Continental Club, an export from ATX in fact, is one of the cooler live venues in town and the entire surrounding block is filled with shops, bars and restaurants with a similar mindset to CC. If you are still hungry when the bar closes, Tacos A-Go-Go is right next door and, when you are in Houston, you need to have at least one breakfast taco.



Grab lunch at The Post Houston.

Get there: Red Line Preston Stop - walk five blocks northwest



The Post is literally a converted post office and a massive one at that. It includes 713 Music Hall, a 5,000-seat venue for touring concerts, and a giant food hall with a rooftop garden that has a killer view of the skyline. We strongly recommend Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, but there are loads of options that include some wildly diverse cuisine, much like the city itself.



Never mind Discovery Green, take a walk or ride in Buffalo Bayou Park.

Get there: Red Line to Main Street Square Stop - walk six blocks west to Sam Houston Park for access to the hike and bike trails along the bayou



For decades, Houston's bayou waterways were mostly a shameful example of how not to treat public places. They were straightened and concreted and were generally an ugly eyesore. Much of that has changed in the last 20 years including the opening of the absolutely stunning Buffalo Bayou Park. Running from downtown north over two miles on both sides of the water. It includes performance areas, dog parks, kayak rentals, a restaurant and even a cistern that was unearthed during the build. It's really one of Houston's crowning jewels filled with joggers, bikers and people of all kinds every day.



Catch an Astros game.

Get there: Red Line to Main Street Square - walk to the Green Line and take to Crawford Stop



We know they are hated but lots of people, but they are the defending champs and they do play in one of the most beautiful ballparks in America. It just so happens to be home opening weekend for the Astros, a perfect time for a game and a dog.



Have dinner at Huynh Restaurant.

Get there: Red Line to Main Street Square - walk to Green Line and take to Bastrop Stop - walk one block northwest to St. Emanuel then left for three blocks



Look, we know there are TONS of dining options in Houston. And, yes, we realize that many people might first think barbecue or Tex Mex. We don't dispute those claims and there are good reasons to try those while you are here. But, one that is often overlooked is Vietnamese. Houston has a large Vietnamese population and some of the best restaurants around. Huynh is a small, family-owned BYOB spot with spectacular items from pho and vermicelli to luc lac and, our favorite, Hủ Tiếu Xào Ga — imagine the best chicken and dumplings you've ever had.



Grab a drink at Warren's and La Carafe

Get there: Red Line to Preston Stop - walk two blocks northwest to Market Square Park



The two most iconic bars in Houston are both owned by the same pair of women and sit catty-corner across from one another in historic Market Square Park. Warren's is where pros go to drink. Expect heavy pours and an eclectic selection of patrons. La Carafe is a cash-only (ATM inside) wine and beer dive that stakes a claim as the longest consistently operating bar in the state. Some believe it is haunted. Either way, you can get your drink on in two pretty great spots. With the light rail to get you back to your hotel, you don't even have to worry about surrendering your keys.



Ask ANYONE for help.



For whatever amenities and restaurants Houston has, its absolute best asset is its people. This is one of the more friendly places you will ever visit. Just ask anyone. No, seriously. They will help. And if strangers smile at you as they pass on the sidewalk or start up a conversation with you while you're in line somewhere, don't be surprised. It's what we do.