Carmageddon 4: The West Loop-ening

This looks like 6 o'clock on Christmas morning compared to what we're about to deal with.

Just when you thought it was safe to go to the Galleria...

For the past few months, there have been some inconveniences along the West Loop as the work on not only the new rapid bus lane was being completed, but the initial construction on the rebuilding of one of the busiest intersections in the state at 69 and 610 got underway. Most days (and nights), the red lines representing traffic on apps looked like a river of blood, but at least we rarely saw the dreaded dashes representing a closure...until now.

For the next four weekends beginning January 31, the West Loop will be closed every Friday through Monday at the Southwest Freeway in both directions. Going south, you'll have to take the Southwest Freeway exit and u-turn at Chimney Rock. Considering that exit off 610 is already absolutely brutal, this should make it, well, hell on earth.

But for a real dose of weekend fun with the family, go northbound and exit Westpark while taking the feeder road until you can get back on the freeway at, wait for it, San Felipe. Does anyone at TxDot recognize exactly what they are asking. They want people to take the feeder past Westpark, Richmond, Westheimer and San Felipe. At 2 a.m. that area is full of cars. Imagine it at noon on a Saturday.

The point is you have no business over there. You work in the area? Call in sick. You live over there? Either don't leave your house or take a vacation. Just say no, man. If you've ever wanted to take up cycling or maybe would enjoy a nice leisurely stroll down Post Oak, here's your chance!

But, whatever you do, for the love of God, don't drive over there. Don't ask someone to take you there or pay an Uber. In fact, if we were Uber or Lyft, we'd charge surge pricing of $1,000 per ride within a five-mile radius of the Galleria.

This is our chance to just not. Deny the traffic demons their desire to torture you and be happy. If you can go without alcohol for January, you can do without the Galleria area four weekends in February.