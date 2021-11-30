Jets 21, Texans 14: How To Lose a Game In Ten Plays

John Franklin-Myers Big Boy Pick pic.twitter.com/lh2tcgz3dT — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Jets two-point conversion on a Josh Johnson keeper (not Zach Wilson), after Texans burn a timeout on first one. pic.twitter.com/9vK9AdPBPC — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Leverage called on Blacklock gives a first down to Jets. pic.twitter.com/8hKIZ9bJWJ — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Ross Blacklock quite upset after back-to-back penalties. pic.twitter.com/mdX1KOcSx4 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Tyrod Taylor sacked for 19 yards, Quinnen Williams past the center. pic.twitter.com/AAmctEy2Wk — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Jets convert a big fourth-down to Keelan Cole pic.twitter.com/Ojo4A9F4X9 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Elijah Moore sweep makes two fourth-down conversions for the Jets on this drive. pic.twitter.com/YYh29TkuRw — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021







Welp, it was fun while it lasted. Last week, I got to do a rare "How To Steal a Game in Ten Plays" post after the Texans literally stole a win in Nashville from the Tennessee Titans. In that game, the Texans had five takeaways, so yes, it was LITERAL stealing. THEY TOOK THINGS AWAY from the Titans! Unfortunately, the good vibes ended after one week.It wasn't a blowout loss like the last time the Texans were at home, a 38-22 loss to the Rams in which the Texans trailed 38-0 in the second half. It was a much closer game, but a much lesser opponent than the Rams in the New York Jets, and the Texans bumbled their way to a 21-14 loss to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and Jets head coach (and former Texans assistant) Robert Saleh.In a one score game like that, there are any number of plays that could have swung the game in the Texans' favor. Let's take a look at ten of them right now in the latest edition of "How To Lose a Game In Ten Plays":This was on the Texans' opening drive, and they were doing a nice job of methodically working the ball into the Jets' red zone, even with David Johnson touching the ball SIX TIMES. Yes, there was a successful drive going that was centered around David Freaking Johnson. However, you know the old saying — "Don't get greedy and target David Johnson a seventh time!" (I don't know if anyone has ever said that, but they SHOULD). That's what happened here, handing the Jets three points.Here, the Texans were up 14-3, and had all the momentum. Rookie QB Zach Wilson was flummoxed and the Texans were putting heat on him the whole first half. Then Jaleel Johnson decided to rip Zach Wilson's helmet off and all of a sudden the Jets found themselves at midfield. A few minutes later, they would get into the end zone for their first touchdown of the day.This was a turning point, not so much for the actual conversion, but because prior to this, as the Jets ran their offense onto the field to try for two points, the Texans went straight CULLEY and had about 20 confused guys running on and off the field, forcing David Culley to burn a timeout. The Texans' head coach is a mess.This was not a great sequence for second year defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. First, this 15 yard penalty for leverage on a field goal attempt allowed the Jets another crack at the end zone, down 14-11. Then........on the very next play from scrimmage, Blacklock jumped offsides, negating a Jacob Martin sack that would have made it 2nd and goal from the 14. Instead, it was 1st and goal from the 4 yard line, and the Jets scored shortly after this to go up 18-14, a lead they would never relinquish.A consistent theme for the Texans, aside from second half offensive ineptitude, was getting into Jets territory and coming away with no points. It happened on their first drive with the interception. It happened on this drive when 2nd down from the Jets' 32 yard line, and at least a likely field goal attempt to cut the Jets lead to 18-17, turned into a punt from the Texans' 44 yard line because of this sack. The third time the Texans got into Jets territory and came away empty was.........because Ka'imi Fairbairn sucks.If you're looking for the biggest difference between these two teams, look no further than the clean way in which Jets head coach Robert Saleh handled two fourth down situations on the Jets' final scoring drive. First there was this play on 4th and 5 from the Texans' 37 yard line. No hesitation, good play call, fourth down converted. Then.......after taking a time out and reportedly some begging from his OC Mike LaFleur, Saleh went for it again on this nifty end around to their best playmaker. That's coaching.The Texans true last gasp at a comeback was snuffed out when the worst rushing team in the league couldn't gain a yard in third down, even while using the running back that David Culley said last week ALWAYS gets at least a yard for you.Six games left. We can do this, people.