Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries.



Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the right direction this election. He attributed this to the new ID requirements implemented by the state. He said these new requirements made it easier for voters to understand what they needed to provide to ensure their ballots would be included in the count.



Taylor also attributed the difference to increased voter education and instruction in how to provide the correct ID requirements. Rejections may continue to decrease as voters will be able to visit their local county clerk's office to fix ballots before the deadline to do so on Monday.



Of the ballots that were rejected, more than half were from Harris County. Though there were fewer ballots rejected this election cycle, the number did increase compared to the last midterm in 2018, that saw a less than 2 percent rejection rate.