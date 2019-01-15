 


Bike Barn now carries electric bikes, for those who want to ride faster and farther. Shown is the Trek CrossRip.
Bike Barn now carries electric bikes, for those who want to ride faster and farther. Shown is the Trek CrossRip.
Photo by Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious/Flickr via CC

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Bike Shop

Houston Press | January 15, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Bike Shop: Bike Barn

Oh Bike Barn. How do we love thee? Let us count the ways: bikes, apparel, gear, electric bikes, the fact that you're Houston owned and operated, the rides you organize to places near and far, your custom bike fit studio, and how you'll store gifts until the big day so that those who still believe in Santa Claus won't get thrown off the scent.

But more than that, you've got our back, Bike Barn. From back-of-house clinics to make sure all staffers are well-trained (and gorged on pizza), to the public and virtual clinics you give on ride safety checks, maintenance, visibility or knocking out knee pain, we just feel safer with you around. Plus, we're digging how much money your team has raised to help cure multiple sclerosis through the annual BP MS 150. For those not in the know, Bike Barn's subsidiary, Buffalo Bayou Rentals, has been a big part of getting us out of the car and exploring the beautiful bike trails along the bayou, either through its fleet rentals or bike tours.

Bike Barn
281-812-8423
7506 FM 1960 East, Atascocita

281-320-0399
6935 Cypresswood, Spring

281-480-9100
2422 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston

281-213-3791
25807 Northwest Freeway, Houston

713-529-9002
5339 Weslayan, Houston

281-558-2234
11105 Westheimer, Houston

281-492-7433
629 South Mason, Katy
bikebarn.com

Buffalo Bayou Rentals
713-955-4455
105 Sabine, Houston
bikebarn.com/about/buffalo-bayou-rentals-pg1892.htm

Readers' Choice: Bike Barn

 
