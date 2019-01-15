Best of Houston® 2019: Best Bike Shop

Best Bike Shop: Bike Barn
Oh Bike Barn. How do we love thee? Let us count the ways: bikes, apparel, gear, electric bikes, the fact that you're Houston owned and operated, the rides you organize to places near and far, your custom bike fit studio, and how you'll store gifts until the big day so that those who still believe in Santa Claus won't get thrown off the scent.
But more than that, you've got our back, Bike Barn. From back-of-house clinics to make sure all staffers are well-trained (and gorged on pizza), to the public and virtual clinics you give on ride safety checks, maintenance, visibility or knocking out knee pain, we just feel safer with you around. Plus, we're digging how much money your team has raised to help cure multiple sclerosis through the annual BP MS 150. For those not in the know, Bike Barn's subsidiary, Buffalo Bayou Rentals, has been a big part of getting us out of the car and exploring the beautiful bike trails along the bayou, either through its fleet rentals or bike tours.
Bike Barn
281-812-8423
7506 FM 1960 East, Atascocita
281-320-0399
6935 Cypresswood, Spring
281-480-9100
2422 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston
281-213-3791
25807 Northwest Freeway, Houston
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
713-529-9002
5339 Weslayan, Houston
281-558-2234
11105 Westheimer, Houston
281-492-7433
629 South Mason, Katy
bikebarn.com
Buffalo Bayou Rentals
713-955-4455
105 Sabine, Houston
bikebarn.com/about/buffalo-bayou-rentals-pg1892.htm
Readers' Choice: Bike Barn
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!